Guinness Nigerian Stout 600Ml

Guinness Nigerian Stout 600Ml
£ 3.35
£5.59/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Brewed to travel the world, with more hops for a bold, intense, rich flavour. This is Guinness with adventure in its soul. Serve chilled and drink in the beauty of Guinness foreign extra stout.
  • Distinctive quality
  • NIS - Nigerian Mark of Quality
  • Pack size: 600ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Wheat & Barley

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

4.5

ABV

7.5% vol

Country

Nigeria

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Neck of Bottle

Produce of

Stout imported from Nigeria

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Kato Enterprises LTD.,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 3LN.

Return to

Upper age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

600ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 276kJ/66kcal
Protein 0.2g
Carbohydrate 6g
Fat 0g

