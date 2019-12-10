Guinness Nigerian Stout 600Ml

Product Description
- Beer
- Brewed to travel the world, with more hops for a bold, intense, rich flavour. This is Guinness with adventure in its soul. Serve chilled and drink in the beauty of Guinness foreign extra stout.
- Distinctive quality
- NIS - Nigerian Mark of Quality
- Pack size: 600ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat & Barley
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
4.5
ABV
7.5% vol
Country
Nigeria
Alcohol Type
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Neck of Bottle
Produce of
Stout imported from Nigeria
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Importer address
- Kato Enterprises LTD.,
- Surrey,
- CR0 3LN.
Return to
- www.katoenterprises.co.uk
- www.guinness.com
- Consumer Care Line: 08457-882277
Upper age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
600ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|276kJ/66kcal
|Protein
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6g
|Fat
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019