Singleton Of Dufftown 12 Year Old 70Cl

Product Description
- Dufftown
- Over half of Scotland's malt whisky distilleries are found on Speyside, and Dufftown distillery is at the centre of this fertile region, caught between mountains, rivers and sea. Perfectly rich, balanced and smooth, the unmistakable taste of The Singleton comes from a unique selection of European Oak casks that bring rich fruit aromas and American Oak casks that release honeyed hints of vanilla. It is a rich, smooth Single Malt designed to be the perfect access point for new consumers into the Single Malts category. This smooth, naturally rich Single Malt Scotch Whisky has sweet fruity notes and a lingering, pleasurable warmth. Notes of toasted nut work perfectly with the palate of blackcurrant, brown sugar and espresso coffee. Serve by adding a touch of water to bring out the classic Speyside fruit-sweet aromas. This smooth and mellow dram comes beautifully packaged making it an assured gift for those new to the malts whisky category.
- Distilled in the Dufftown distillery of Speyside, where fine Single Malts have been produced since 1896
- Awarded Best Speyside Malt, 12 Years and Under, at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards in 2012
- Toasted nuts with rich fruits aroma. On the palate hints of blackcurrant, brown sugar and coffee
- Longer fermentation and slower distillation ensures exceptional smoothness and depth of flavour
- It's smooth flavour make it the perfect gift for new single malt whisky drinkers
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Toasted nuts with rich fruits aroma. On the palate hints of blackcurrant, brown sugar and coffee
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Diageo Great Britain,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
- Diageo Great Britain,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020