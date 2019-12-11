Jordans Country Crisp Chocolate 500G

- Energy868kJ 207kcal10%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates3.2g16%
- Sugars9.5g11%
- Salt0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1929kJ
Product Description
- Crisp cereal clusters with dark chocolate curls.
- For tasty recipe ideas & to find out more about our cereals, visit www.jordanscereals.co.uk or please get in touch with us (see bottom of pack)
- Jordans Farm Partnership
- Since 1985, Jordans has worked with British farmers to dedicate land for nature and wildfire - creating a huge nature reserve to help birds, bees and butterflies thrive.
- We are now working with wildlife experts and the Princes Countryside Fund to help our farmers manage 10% of their land for wildlife and provide funding to support rural communities.
- So, by purchasing Jordans cereals you are helping our British farmers protect the countryside and look after the communities that make it so special.
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- For the ultimate chocolatey breakfast
- Get ready for light and crunchy golden oat clusters with smooth curls of the best quality, melt in the mouth, 70% cocoa solid dark chocolate. And the best part? They stay crunchy to the last bite.
- Jordans... from the land of oats and glory
- We've been making delicious, wholesome, natural breakfasts for over 40 years. We just take creamy, wholegrain British oats and bake them until they're deliciously crunchy and golden. We then add a generous handful of the things we know you adore - whether you're a fruit fanatic or a nut lover. That's it. Basically, we take simple, good stuff and don't mess about with it. Delicious.
- The tastiest oats, naturally
- Absolutely nothing artificial
- Naturally a source of fibre
- Non GM
- No added salt
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
British Wholegrain Cereals (59%) (Oat Flakes, Barley Flakes, Oat Flour), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Curls (10%) (Cocoa Solids: 70% Minimum) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Rice Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Wheat (Gluten), Rye (Gluten), Nuts, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and give this box a shake before pouring. Once opened, roll down the bag and tuck in the flap.
Number of uses
Per Portion = One bowl of 45g cereal, Approximately 11 portions per pack
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Jordans,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We'd love to hear your comments & feedback about our cereals, so please let us know what you think. If you are unhappy with any Jordans product, get in touch and we'll do whatever we can to help. This won't affect your statutory rights.
- E-mail: via our website www.jordanscereals.co.uk
- Call: 0800 587 8901
- (UK only: 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri)
- Jordans Care Team,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
- (Postage necessary outside the UK)
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion
|%RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|1929kJ
|868kJ
|-
|460kcal
|207kcal
|10%
|Fat
|17.3g
|7.8g
|11%
|of which Saturates
|7.0g
|3.2g
|16%
|Mono-unsaturates
|6.2g
|2.8g
|Polyunsaturates
|3.3g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|64.8g
|29.2g
|11%
|of which Sugars
|21.0g
|9.5g
|11%
|Fibre
|5.7g
|2.6g
|Protein
|8.3g
|3.7g
|7%
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Per Portion = One bowl of 45g cereal
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 11 portions per pack
|-
|-
|-
|Salt content is due to naturally occurring Sodium
|-
|-
|-
