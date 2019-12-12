By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit And Nut 200G

Tesco Fruit And Nut 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2129kJ / 512kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of nuts, raisins and dried pineapple juice infused cranberries.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Carefully selected mix of crunchy nuts, raisins and cranberries
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Flame Raisins (20%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Almonds (15%), Golden Raisins (15%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Hazelnuts (10%), Brazil Nuts (10%), Pecan Nuts (10%), Cashew Nuts (10%), Pineapple Juice Infused Dried Cranberries (10%) [Cranberry, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil].

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

approx 6 Servings

Warnings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2129kJ / 512kcal639kJ / 154kcal
Fat33.6g10.1g
Saturates4.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate36.0g10.8g
Sugars35.0g10.5g
Fibre7.7g2.3g
Protein12.5g3.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

