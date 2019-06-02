Wildlife Strawberry & Peach Fromage Frais 18X45g

Great
My son really enjoys these yoghurts!! And it's great value for money
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374kJ / 89kcal
Strawberry: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 7.5%, Water, Strawberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Modified Maize Starch, Colours: Anthocyanins, Carotenes; Natural Flavouring, Calcium Phosphate, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Vitamin D, Peach: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 7.4%, Water, Peach Purée from Concentrate 5%, Modified Maize Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Stabiliser: Guar Gum; Colour: Carotenes; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Natural Flavouring, Vitamin D
Keep refrigerated 2-5°C
Recommended serving: 2 x 45g pots
18 x 45g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Recommended serving: 2 x 45g pots
|Energy
|374kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|of which Saturates
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|of which Sugars
|10.0g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.13g
|Calcium
|170mg (21%NRV*)
|150mg
|Vitamin D
|2.9µg (58%NRV*)
|2.5µg
|*NRV: Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|-
