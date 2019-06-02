By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wildlife Strawberry & Peach Fromage Frais 18X45g

Wildlife Strawberry & Peach Fromage Frais 18X45g
£ 2.00
£0.25/100g
Per 100g:
  • Energy374kJ 89kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Fromage Frais with added Vitamin D
  • Wildlife Fromage Frais pots are a source of calcium, perfect for kids lunchboxes
  • Wildlife Kids fromage frais pots have no fruit bits
  • Wildlife Kids fromage frais pots are made with no added preservatives
  • Source of calcium
  • No fruit bits
  • No added preservatives
  • Pack size: 810g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 7.5%, Water, Strawberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Modified Maize Starch, Colours: Anthocyanins, Carotenes; Natural Flavouring, Calcium Phosphate, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Vitamin D, Peach: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 7.4%, Water, Peach Purée from Concentrate 5%, Modified Maize Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Stabiliser: Guar Gum; Colour: Carotenes; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Natural Flavouring, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C

Number of uses

Recommended serving: 2 x 45g pots

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • (UK) Yoplait UK Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • (IRL) Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Return to

  • (UK) Yoplait UK Ltd.,
  • Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • (IRL) Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22,
  • Ireland.
  • Consumer Careline

Net Contents

18 x 45g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRecommended serving: 2 x 45g pots
Energy 374kJ / 89kcal
Fat 2.4g
of which Saturates 1.6g
Carbohydrate 10.6g
of which Sugars 10.0g
Fibre 0.1g
Protein 5.3g
Salt 0.13g
Calcium 170mg (21%NRV*)150mg
Vitamin D 2.9µg (58%NRV*)2.5µg
*NRV: Nutrient Reference Values--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great

5 stars

My son really enjoys these yoghurts!! And it's great value for money

