Tesco Pumpkin Seeds 150G

- Energy729kJ 176kcal9%
- Fat13.7g20%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2428kJ / 586kcal
Product Description
- Pumpkin seeds.
- Healthy Choice
- Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal bones as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- A 30g serving of pumpkin seeds can be enjoyed regularly as a contribution to the nutrient reference value for Zinc of 10mg.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
- Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Name and address
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2428kJ / 586kcal
|729kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|45.6g
|13.7g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|8.5g
|2.6g
|Protein
|24.4g
|7.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Zinc
|6.6mg (66%NRV)
|2.0mg (20%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
