Tesco Sunflower Seeds 150G

Tesco Sunflower Seeds 150G
£ 1.25
£8.34/kg
25g contains
  • Energy630kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.9g
    18%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2522kJ / 610kcal

Product Description

  • Sunflower seeds.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! May contain nuts and sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150 g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains25g contains
Energy2522kJ / 610kcal630kJ / 152kcal
Fat51.5g12.9g
Saturates4.5g1.1g
Polyunsaturates23.1g5.8g
Carbohydrate11.4g2.9g
Sugars2.6g0.7g
Fibre8.6g2.2g
Protein20.8g5.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

