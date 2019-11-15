By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils Ready To Eat 250G

5(1)Write a review
Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils Ready To Eat 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg
Each 125g serving provides:
  • Energy755 kJ 179 kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.03g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (as sold)

Product Description

  • Puy Lentils
  • Say hello!
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • For more recipes visit: merchant-gourmet.com
  • These tasty lentils have a delicate, slightly peppery flavour, and were grown in Le Puy-en-Velay, in France. They've been simply cooked with water, onion, bay leaf and a dash of olive oil, and are a fantastic base for summery salads.
  • Simply cooked
  • High fibre and protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g
  • High fibre
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Puy Lentils (96%) (Water, Puy Lentils), Onion, Olive Oil, Bay Leaf Powder

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep in the fridge and eat within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to prepare
  • Squeeze the pouch to loosen the grains. For best results, heat through in a pan with a dash of water. Otherwise, tear a 2cm opening at the top and microwave for 45s at 900w, or simply enjoy it cold.
  • Get creative
  • For delicious veggie meatballs: press these cooked Puy Lentils into balls. Fry them and add to a pan of simmering tomato sauce. Cook for 20 mins and serve with pasta.

Number of uses

Serves 2 (125g per serving)

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Merchant Gourmet,
  • 2 Rollins Street,
  • London,
  • SE15 1EW.

Return to

  • Merchant Gourmet,
  • 2 Rollins Street,
  • London,
  • SE15 1EW.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (as sold)
Energy kJ/kcal604 / 143
Fat 1.7g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrates 18.1g
of which sugars 0.7g
Fibre 6.6g
Protein 10.6g
Salt 0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

Highly recommend, these are delicious on there own with minimal flavouring, but as you can imagine make a really tasty meal in any curry or sauce

Usually bought next

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Greek Feta Cheese 200 G

£ 1.20
£6.00/kg

Tesco Green Lentils In Water 390G

£ 0.55
£2.35/kg

Offer

Tesco Red Onions Loose

£ 0.21
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here