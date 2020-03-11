L'oreal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Extra Volume 150Ml
Offer
- The Science of fine, flat, fragile hair
- Once washed and styled, hair can quickly lose it's fresh, clean feeling and become flat. To refresh hair between washes and for instant volume it needs a special boost.
- Amplified volume, 48h hold for fine, flat, fragile hair
- Extra Volume Elvive Styliste Mousse is the combination of Elvive care expertise and the experience of L'Oréal Paris experts to create a perfect style. Enriched with Ceramide R - a replica of intercellular cement naturally present in the hair - its smooth formula is designed to:
- 1 Helps to give your hair an extra boost of volume and lift from the roots.
- 2 Offers a 48H* long lasting hold thanks to its strong fixing power.
- Proven results
- No stickiness, extra volume - 48H hold*
- *Instrumental test
- 48h hold
- Ceramide R
- Extra volume and lift fine, flat, fragile hair
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- L'Oréal Paris Expert Advice
- Shake well and turn upside down to dispense 2-3 balls of mousse into your hand. To achieve maximum volume work into the hair from roots to tips, dry with your head upside down using a round brush while blow-drying.
Warnings
- Caution
- Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended.
- Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly
- Extremely Flammable
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
Caution Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended. Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly Extremely Flammable
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020