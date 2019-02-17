By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Merchant Gourmet Tomatoey French 250G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg
Each 125g serving provides:
  • Energy681 kJ 163 kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.62g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (as sold)

Product Description

  • Tomatoey French Puy & Green Lentils
  • Say hello!
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • For more recipes visit: merchant-gourmet.com
  • This product was previously called Puy Lentils with Sundried Tomatoes and Basil. It's still the same delicious Puy Lentils cooked in the same rich flavoured sauce of sweet sun-dried tomatoes, onions, garlic and fresh basil with a mixture of Green Lentils.
  • Source of protein
  • High fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g
Information

Ingredients

Puy Lentils (39%) (Water, Puy Lentils), Green Lentils (39%) (Water, Green Lentils), Tomato and Basil Sauce (9%) (Tomato Purée (39%), Basil Sunflower Oil, Water, Sugar, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch), Sun-Dried Tomatoes (3%), Olive Oil, Onions, White Wine, Basil, Natural Flavourings, Garlic, Salt, Sugar

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and eat within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to prepare
  • Squeeze the pouch to loosen the grains. For best results, heat through in a pan with a dash of water. Otherwise, tear a 2cm opening at the top and microwave for 45s at 900w, or simply enjoy it cold.
  • Great creative
  • ... with a sausage cassoulet! Stir these lentils into a pan of tomatoey stock. Slice and fry some sausages and carrots - add to the mix and simmer for 20 mins, before serving.

Number of uses

Serves 2 (125g per serving)

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Merchant Gourmet,
  • 2 Rollins Street,
  • London,
  • SE15 1EW.

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (as sold)
Energy kJ/kcal545/130
Fat4.1g
of which saturates0.5g
Carbohydrates14.0g
of which sugars2.9g
Fibre6.0g
Protein6.3g
Salt1.3g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely, tomatoey and extremely easy to use. Great

5 stars

Lovely, tomatoey and extremely easy to use. Great when you don't have time to cook - healthy too.

