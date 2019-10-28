Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap

Wraps of heaven
These taste amazing 😁. Love them, pity my nearest Tesco is miles away or I would buy every day. Did consider bulk buying on home delivery 😁
Perfect and exquisite wrap
Nicely made didn't fall apart, perfect balance between filling and wrap, evenly spread, chilli has a nice kick to it. Delicious! Bargain as part of a meal deal
Same day on do not buy
Don’t buy with same date on as the wraps are certainly wet. Horrible but according to customer services she loves them same on!!! When fresh nice.