By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Volume 150Ml

5(2)Write a review
L'oreal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Volume 150Ml
£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

  • The Science of fine, flat hair
  • Thin hair lacks material and volume. Once reshaped, it tends to flatten. To ensure a gorgeous lasting volume, it needs to be texturized from root to tip and requires long lasting hold.
  • Boost your volume and lift from the roots
  • Non-Stop Volume Elvive Styliste Mousse is the combination of Elvive care expertise and the experience of L'Oréal Paris experts to create a perfect style. Enriched with Collagen - an ingredient well known for its firming properties - its smooth formula is designed to:
  • 1 Help texturize strand by strand and hold the hair from the roots to amplify the volume.
  • 2 Offer a 48H* long lasting hold thanks to its strong fixing power. Create a perfect style that holds!
  • Proven results
  • Styles with volume - 48H hold*
  • *Instrumental test
  • 48h hold
  • Collagen
  • Styles with volume fine, flat hair
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • L'Oréal Paris Expert Advice
  • Shake well and turn upside down to dispense 2-3 balls of mousse into your hand. To achieve maximum volume work into the hair from roots to tips, dry with your head upside down using a round brush while blow-drying.

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended.
  • Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly
  • Extremely Flammable

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended. Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly Extremely Flammable

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I have really long hair and have always had proble

5 stars

I have really long hair and have always had problems with it looking flat as it is weighed down so much (even though my hair is naturally curly) have tried everything from dry shampoo to rollers to try and get some volume at the roots and nothing worked until I discovered this amazing product! Lasts ages, smells great and really works. Highly recommend!

I am in my late 50s and by no means a "fuddy duddy

5 stars

I am in my late 50s and by no means a "fuddy duddy" and take great care in my appearance but my thin hair always was a problem. Now after all these years I have discovered this truly magical product. For the first time I can wear my shoulder length hair down with confidence my hair looks and feels so lustrous and will certainly continue to use this product. Now for my problem I cannot seem to buy further cans anywhere which is a real issue given how much I love it!

Usually bought next

L'oreal Paris Elnett Normal Strength Hair Spray 75Ml

£ 2.50
£3.34/100ml

Offer

Silvikrin Maximum Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 3.50
£0.88/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Extra Volume 150Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Pantene Pro-V Perfect Volume Mousse 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here