L'oreal Paris Elvive Styliste Mousse Volume 150Ml

I have really long hair and have always had proble
I have really long hair and have always had problems with it looking flat as it is weighed down so much (even though my hair is naturally curly) have tried everything from dry shampoo to rollers to try and get some volume at the roots and nothing worked until I discovered this amazing product! Lasts ages, smells great and really works. Highly recommend!
I am in my late 50s and by no means a "fuddy duddy
I am in my late 50s and by no means a "fuddy duddy" and take great care in my appearance but my thin hair always was a problem. Now after all these years I have discovered this truly magical product. For the first time I can wear my shoulder length hair down with confidence my hair looks and feels so lustrous and will certainly continue to use this product. Now for my problem I cannot seem to buy further cans anywhere which is a real issue given how much I love it!