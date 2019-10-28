Tesco Roast Chicken Bacon & Stuffing Sandwich

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (21%), Smoked Bacon (8%)[Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Onion, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Oats, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Sage, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.