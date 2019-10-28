By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast Chicken Bacon & Stuffing Sandwich
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2026kJ 483kcal
    24%
  • Fat19.2g
    27%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted chicken breast, mayonnaise, smoked bacon and sage and onion stuffing in malted brown bread.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST Our chefs' recipe layers roast chicken with sage and onion stuffing and mayonnaise. Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST
  • Roasted chicken breast
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (21%), Smoked Bacon (8%)[Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Onion, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Oats, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Sage, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold, The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU or Thailand and pork from the EU

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1013kJ / 241kcal2026kJ / 483kcal
Fat9.6g19.2g
Saturates1.8g3.6g
Carbohydrate24.8g49.6g
Sugars2.2g4.4g
Fibre2.1g4.2g
Protein12.9g25.8g
Salt0.9g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

A very small amount of bacon after all the fat had

2 stars

A very small amount of bacon after all the fat had been cut off. Yuk,

It as went from great sandwiches four months ago t

2 stars

It as went from great sandwiches four months ago to a sad effort of a two star other than five What happened ?

