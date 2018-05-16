Caprio Multi-Vitamin Drink 2Ltr Carton
Product Description
- Multifruit Drink.
- High in vitamins: C, E, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, B6, B12, pantothenic acid, folic acid and biotin
- Partially made with concentrated juices
- Contains sugars and sweeteners
- Pasteurized
- Pack size: 2L
- High in vitamins: C, E, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, B6, B12, pantothenic acid, folic acid and biotin
Information
Ingredients
Water, Glucose - Fructose Syrup (G) and/or Sugar (D), Juices from Concentrate from: Pineapple (1, 75%), Orange (1, 35%), Mango (0, 35%), Passion Fruit (0, 15%), Litchi (0, 02%), Prickly Pear (0, 02%), Kiwi (0, 02%), Lime (0, 03%) and Apple (0, 02%), Puree from: Banana (0, 1%), Peach (0, 15%), Papaya (0, 02%) and Guava (0, 02%), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid and Sodium Citrates, Vitamins: C, E, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, B12, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid and Biotin, Stabilizers: Carboxy Methyl Cellulose and Gum Arabic, Sweeteners: Sucralose and Acesulfame K, Colours: Carotenes and Beta-Apo-8'-Carotenal, Flavourings, D, G - Depending on the used ingredient: see print on top of the packaging
Storage
After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: see print on the top of packaging.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening.
Importer address
- Eagle Distributors Inc,
- Berkeley,
- IL 60163.
Distributor address
- Eagle Distributors Inc,
- Berkeley,
- IL 60163.
Return to
- Eagle Distributors Inc,
- Berkeley,
- IL 60163.c
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|Energy
|116 kJ / 27 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|6,5 g
|of which Sugars
|6,5 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Vitamin C
|12 mg (15%*)
|Vitamin E
|1,8 mg (15%*)
|Thiamin
|0,165 mg (15%*)
|Riboflavin
|0,21 mg (15%*)
|Niacin
|2,4 mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0,21 mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0,375 µg (15%*)
|Pantothenic Acid
|0,9 mg (15%*)
|Folic acid
|30 µg (15%*)
|Biotin
|7,5 µg (15%*)
|*% of the Nutrient Reference Values
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020