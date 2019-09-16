Old El Paso Burrito Dinner Kit 620G

Love this kit
Great flavours absolutely love it
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 782 kJ / 185 kcal
Super Soft Flour Tortillas (53%): Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Salt, Cooking Sauce (24%): Water, Red Kidney Beans (29%), Tomato Paste, Spices (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Ginger, Black Pepper), Pinto Beans Powder, Green Pepper, Salt, Chili Pepper (1%), Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Potato Starch, Herbs, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Spice Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red), Salsa for Topping (23%): Chopped Tomatoes (64%), Onions (17%), Green Peppers (11%), Tomato Paste, Salt, Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Chili Pepper (0.4%), Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Modified Corn Starch
Store in a cool, dry place.
Contains 8 portions
620g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each burrito (78g) (tortilla, cooking sauce and salsa as sold):
|%* (78g)
|Energy
|782 kJ / 185 kcal
|606 kJ / 144 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|3.2 g
|2.5 g
|4%
|of which saturates
|0.7 g
|0.5 g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|31.6 g
|24.5 g
|9%
|of which sugars
|2.4 g
|1.9 g
|2%
|Fibre
|2.8 g
|2.1 g
|-
|Protein
|6.2 g
|4.8 g
|10%
|Salt
|1.15 g
|0.89 g
|15%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019