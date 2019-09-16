By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old El Paso Burrito Dinner Kit 620G

5(1)Write a review
Old El Paso Burrito Dinner Kit 620G
£ 3.20
£0.52/100g
Each burrito (78g) (tortilla, cooking sauce and salsa as sold) contains:
  • Energy606 kJ 144 kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.5 g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5 g
    3%
  • Sugars1.9 g
    2%
  • Salt0.89 g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 782 kJ / 185 kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Soft flour tortillas, 1 Thick 'n' Chunky Tomato topping salsa, 1 Bean cooking sauce.
  • For up-to-date product information, news and recipes, you can follow us on:
  • Facebook /oldelpasouk
  • Twitter @oldelpasouk
  • Instagram @oldelpasouk
  • Find more recipes online: www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • Old El Paso Kits are a great way to create the ultimate Mexican meal experience
  • All Old El Paso Fajita, Enchilada or Burrito Kits are quick and easy - each kit contains wraps, salsa and a seasoning mix
  • Why not try our Old El Paso Smoky BBQ Fajita kit, its a winner for the whole family! Try our delicious Old El Paso Cheesy Baked Enchilada Kit or Beans & Chili Burrito kit!
  • Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Preservative free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 620g

Information

Ingredients

Super Soft Flour Tortillas (53%): Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Salt, Cooking Sauce (24%): Water, Red Kidney Beans (29%), Tomato Paste, Spices (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Ginger, Black Pepper), Pinto Beans Powder, Green Pepper, Salt, Chili Pepper (1%), Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Potato Starch, Herbs, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Spice Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red), Salsa for Topping (23%): Chopped Tomatoes (64%), Onions (17%), Green Peppers (11%), Tomato Paste, Salt, Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Chili Pepper (0.4%), Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Modified Corn Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,

Return to

  • For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
  • 0800 591 223(UK) /
  • 1800 535 115(ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

620g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach burrito (78g) (tortilla, cooking sauce and salsa as sold):%* (78g)
Energy 782 kJ / 185 kcal606 kJ / 144 kcal7%
Fat 3.2 g2.5 g4%
of which saturates 0.7 g0.5 g3%
Carbohydrate 31.6 g24.5 g9%
of which sugars 2.4 g1.9 g2%
Fibre 2.8 g2.1 g-
Protein 6.2 g4.8 g10%
Salt 1.15 g0.89 g15%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 8 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this kit

5 stars

Great flavours absolutely love it

