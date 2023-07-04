Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Tan Maintainer 200Ml Intensifies and prolongs suntan Hydrates and soothes skin Includes glycerol and vitamin E

Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Hydrating Tan Enhancing lotion is an Aftersun with self tan benefits: soothing, hydrating & tan enhancing after sun lotion. Containing low levels of self tan - this maintainer subtly enhances and deepens your tan. Apply after sun exposure for prolonged radiant glowing skin. This formula hydrates skin to prevent dryness. Leaping Bunny Approved: Approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme. Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Hydrating Tan Enhancing lotion is right for you if your skin needs rehydrating after a day in the sun, and if you want to prolong the look of your suntan, even after your holiday. This soothing, hydrating cream leaves dehydrated skin after sun-exposure feeling rebalanced and hydrated. How does it work? The formula contains a low-level of self-tanning ingredient, and subtly enhances and deepens your tan, keeping its radiant glow. This formula hydrates skin to prevent dryness. Soft and supple, your skin looks more radiant.

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

737109 9, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-15, Dihydroxyacetone, PEG-100 Stearate, Tocopherol, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 80, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Linalool, Isohexadecane, Caprylyl Glycol, Farnesol, Sorbitan Oleate, Geraniol, Bisabolol, Citronellol, Citral, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C221763/1)

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage