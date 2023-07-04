We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Tan Maintainer 200Ml
image 1 of Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Tan Maintainer 200Mlimage 2 of Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Tan Maintainer 200Ml

Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Tan Maintainer 200Ml

3.5(11)
Write a review

£6.00

£3.00/100ml

Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Tan Maintainer 200MlIntensifies and prolongs suntanHydrates and soothes skinIncludes glycerol and vitamin E
Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Hydrating Tan Enhancing lotion is an Aftersun with self tan benefits: soothing, hydrating & tan enhancing after sun lotion. Containing low levels of self tan - this maintainer subtly enhances and deepens your tan. Apply after sun exposure for prolonged radiant glowing skin. This formula hydrates skin to prevent dryness. Leaping Bunny Approved: Approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme.Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Hydrating Tan Enhancing lotion is right for you if your skin needs rehydrating after a day in the sun, and if you want to prolong the look of your suntan, even after your holiday. This soothing, hydrating cream leaves dehydrated skin after sun-exposure feeling rebalanced and hydrated.How does it work?The formula contains a low-level of self-tanning ingredient, and subtly enhances and deepens your tan, keeping its radiant glow. This formula hydrates skin to prevent dryness. Soft and supple, your skin looks more radiant.
Goes well withAmbre Solaire After Sun Cooling Face Sheet Mask 32gAmbre Solaire Ultra-Hydrating Sun Cream SPF30 200mlAmbre Solaire Ultra-Hydrating Sun Cream SPF50+ 50ml Travel
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

737109 9, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-15, Dihydroxyacetone, PEG-100 Stearate, Tocopherol, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 80, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Linalool, Isohexadecane, Caprylyl Glycol, Farnesol, Sorbitan Oleate, Geraniol, Bisabolol, Citronellol, Citral, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C221763/1)

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage

- Apply to face and body after sun exposure, avoiding eyebrows and the roots of your hair.- Wash hands after application.- Non-greasy, non-sticky formula allows you to get dressed soon after application.

View all Sun Cream & After Sun

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here