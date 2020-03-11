By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Preference 10.21 Very Light Pearl Blonde

4.5(278)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Preference 10.21 Very Light Pearl Blonde
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Preference 10.21 Stockholm Very Very Light Pearl Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
  • - Luminous Colour Full of Reflects - The formula intensifies the natural tones of your hair colour with luminous reflects
  • - Up to 100% Grey Coverage - If you hesitate between two shades, choose the lightest between the two. If you have a lot of grey hair, this shade will cover perfectly.
  • - Permanent Hair Colour - Intense natural colour with permanent results. Always follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information.
  • - New Precious Oil & Fragrance - Enriched with precious oils and floral fragrance with amber notes for an improved sensorial experience at application.
  • - Shine Protect Conditioner - The shine protect conditioner is enriched with UV filter & vitamin E derivative to help preserve the radiance of your coloured hair.
  • Shade 10.21 Stockholm
  • Shade 10.21 was inspired by Stockholm, the capital of the unique Swedish blonde. This pearlescent Nordic blonde suits the palest skin tones and makes your hair shine even in the sunless winters of Sweden.
  • Luminous Colour Full of Reflects
  • The translucent gel formula associated with the new precious oil drop intensifies natural tones of your hair colour. Up to 100% grey coverage.
  • Discover the unique shades of Préférence with light-reflecting dyes, for a luminous colour full of reflects.
  • New Sensorial Fragrance
  • A new floral fragrance with amber notes for an improved sensorial experience at application.
  • Shine Protect Conditioner
  • Enriched with a UV filter and Vitamin E derivative. Use week after week to preserve the shine of your coloured hair.
  • Discover our salon inspired luminous hair colour
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Shampoo
  • L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner

Information

Ingredients

1242515 - Colourant Gel: Aqua / Water, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Propylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, PEG-2 Oleamine, Polyglyceryl-4 Oleyl Ether, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Polyglyceryl-2 Oleyl Ether, Oleic Acid, Sodium Diethylaminopropyl Cocoaspartamide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxypropyl Bis(N-Hydroxyethyl-p-Phenylenediamine) HCL, Ammonium Acetate, p-Phenylenediamine, Resorcinol, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C234324/1), 1152439 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin. (F.I.L. C202318/2), 1217043 A- Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelillawax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C232981/1), 1200281 - Precious Oil: PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil. (F.I.L. C234136/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Please follow the instruction leaflet

278 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I loved this so much! just like all of L’Oreal pro

5 stars

I loved this so much! just like all of L’Oreal products! great colour match, so easy and simple to use with effective and long lasting results! Will definitely buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great rich colour, sadly as with all reds it faded

5 stars

Great rich colour, sadly as with all reds it faded but no quicker than others and in line with my expectations. Hair felt in really good condition after use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a perfect copper shade I ever used.So vibr

5 stars

This is a perfect copper shade I ever used.So vibrant.Long lasting.Do not make hair dry.Colour last very long [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I expected my hair to come out looking like the co

3 stars

I expected my hair to come out looking like the colour on the box but it didnt . I think you need to already have bleached hair to achieve this colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this hair dye. So easy to apply and left my h

5 stars

Love this hair dye. So easy to apply and left my hair looking healthy without any sign of dryness, Recommend to everyone to try . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I did like this product the color was as it said o

5 stars

I did like this product the color was as it said on the box . Good overall coverage not too strong a scent . Conditioner smelt nice and made my hair shiny and soft. Will use this product again maybe a shade or two lighter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best hair dye I’ve ever used. Long lasting and

5 stars

The best hair dye I’ve ever used. Long lasting and don’t have to worry about it fading any time soon! Glossy finish and easy to apply! Doesn’t leak washed later either! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing shade for dark cool tones lovers. Lasts

5 stars

Amazing shade for dark cool tones lovers. Lasts long and gives wonderful shine to the hair. I was worried about damage but I did not get any, so very satisfied. I am also on the sensitive side, but there was no irritation or any unpleasant reaction. Thumbs up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This left my hair a fab colour, true to the pictur

4 stars

This left my hair a fab colour, true to the picture, really soft and shiny. The colour extender is such a brilliant idea and works so well. Only problem was I found it quite runny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really pleased with the colour a beautiful warm ch

5 stars

Really pleased with the colour a beautiful warm chocolate brown, the product is easy to use and left my hair looking healthy and with an amazing shine, have since purchased the 415 Caracas again. A quality product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 278 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

