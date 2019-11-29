By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Zesty Lemon Curd 320G

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Finest Zesty Lemon Curd 320G
£ 1.90
£0.59/100g
Each tablespoon
  • Energy212kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1411kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon Curd.
  • Finest Zesty Lemon Curd Beautifully rich and smooth, full of zesty flavour. To give our Finest curd its luxurious texture and zesty flavour, our experts use lemon juice and lemon oil while butter and free range eggs add richness.
  • Beautifully rich and smooth, full of zesty flavour.
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar (Sulphites), Pasteurised Whole Egg (22%), Concentrated Lemon Juice (Sulphites) (8%), Butter (Milk) (8%), Water, Gelling Agent (Agar), Salt, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites, milk and egg.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 21 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach tablespoon (15g)
Energy1411kJ / 335kcal212kJ / 50kcal
Fat9.2g1.4g
Saturates5.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate60.3g9.0g
Sugars60.0g9.0g
Fibre0.2g0.0g
Protein2.6g0.4g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
As sold--

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars



Love the taste, but, buy it regularly and these da

3 stars

Love the taste, but, buy it regularly and these days it seems to be very runny, not like it used to be !

best ever dont waste your money on cheap versions

5 stars

best ever dont waste your money on cheap versions This is delicious ,tangy, use on cakes, great on toast not too sweet ,Its expensive but worth it

Great taste, too runny. Don't use as cake filling.

2 stars

I bought this to use as part of a cake filling so it needed to be relatively thick. Unfortunately it was too runny and I had to go out again and buy a cheaper (!) version elsewhere.

The Only One!

5 stars

I have been buying this lemon curd for the last 12 years and have never been disappointed. I also use it in puddings and if I have guests they always remark on the beautiful tangy flavour and smooth texture - definitely the only one I would ever buy.

Tasty!

5 stars

Love this on brown bread

Absolutely delicious can’t keep my spoon away. Need a jar a week.

5 stars

Great product

Delicious

5 stars

Balanced and zingy flavours

Best l have found

5 stars

I eat this all the time as it really good, just wish the jar was bigger.

Lemon Curd to die for

5 stars

I heard a friend refer to "Lemon Curd" recently so decided to try Tesco's Finest. This is the most delicious Lemon Curd ever.

