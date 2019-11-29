Tesco Finest Zesty Lemon Curd 320G

Love the taste, but, buy it regularly and these da
Love the taste, but, buy it regularly and these days it seems to be very runny, not like it used to be !
best ever dont waste your money on cheap versions This is delicious ,tangy, use on cakes, great on toast not too sweet ,Its expensive but worth it
Great taste, too runny. Don't use as cake filling.
I bought this to use as part of a cake filling so it needed to be relatively thick. Unfortunately it was too runny and I had to go out again and buy a cheaper (!) version elsewhere.
The Only One!
I have been buying this lemon curd for the last 12 years and have never been disappointed. I also use it in puddings and if I have guests they always remark on the beautiful tangy flavour and smooth texture - definitely the only one I would ever buy.
Tasty!
Love this on brown bread
Absolutely delicious can’t keep my spoon away. Need a jar a week.
Great product
Delicious
Balanced and zingy flavours
Best l have found
I eat this all the time as it really good, just wish the jar was bigger.
Lemon Curd to die for
I heard a friend refer to "Lemon Curd" recently so decided to try Tesco's Finest. This is the most delicious Lemon Curd ever.