Tesco Bitesize Southern Fried Chicken Straws 168G
- Energy146kJ 35kcal2%
- Fat1.9g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1219kJ / 292kcal
Product Description
- Southern fried seasoned chopped and shaped chicken coated in breadcrumbs.
- Tender & Golden. Seasoned minced chicken coated in a peppery breadcrumb
- Pack size: 168g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (43%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Onion, Salt, Wheat Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Fennel, Aniseed, White Pepper, Sugar, Dextrose, Pimento, Thyme, Garlic Powder, Pepper Extract, Clove, Coriander Extract, Sage Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 10-12 mins If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
14 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
168g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chicken straw (12g)
|Energy
|1219kJ / 292kcal
|146kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|24.1g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|12.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
