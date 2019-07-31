By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bitesize Southern Fried Chicken Straws 168G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Bitesize Southern Fried Chicken Straws 168G
£ 2.00
£1.20/100g

Offer

One chicken straw
  • Energy146kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1219kJ / 292kcal

Product Description

  • Southern fried seasoned chopped and shaped chicken coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Tender & Golden. Seasoned minced chicken coated in a peppery breadcrumb
  • Tender & Golden. Seasoned minced chicken coated in a peppery breadcrumb
  • Pack size: 168g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (43%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Onion, Salt, Wheat Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Fennel, Aniseed, White Pepper, Sugar, Dextrose, Pimento, Thyme, Garlic Powder, Pepper Extract, Clove, Coriander Extract, Sage Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 10-12 mins If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

14 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

168g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chicken straw (12g)
Energy1219kJ / 292kcal146kJ / 35kcal
Fat16.0g1.9g
Saturates2.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate24.1g2.9g
Sugars0.8g0.1g
Fibre1.5g0.2g
Protein12.1g1.5g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 30 Bitesize Pork Cocktail Sausages 255G©

£ 2.00
£0.78/100g

Offer

Tesco 18 Bitesize Mini Savoury Eggs 216G

£ 2.00
£0.93/100g

Offer

Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls 220G

£ 2.00
£0.91/100g

Offer

Tesco 20 Chicken Poppers 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here