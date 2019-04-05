Tesco Organic Almonds 200 G

Really bad quality
I bought this bag and opened it the next day, BB date still 4 months away. Every single almond is soft! Something must have happened with the storage or this that what organic almonds are supposed to be?
Bring back the crispness of a real almond !
Normally deserves 5 stars for taste and texture (unlike their American counterparts) but of late they are soft and unappetising.
Are the bitter ones safe to eat?
Approximately 1 in 10 are bitter. Are they safe to eat?
Bought twice and they were rotten
I have purchased these on two separate occasions and the nuts were rotten. Tesco refunded, so not the end of the world. Twice feels like more than a coincidence for me so I won't buy these again.