Tesco Organic Almonds 200 G

Tesco Organic Almonds 200 G
£ 2.75
£13.75/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy731kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2438kJ / 589kcal

Product Description

  • Organic almond kernels.
  • HIGH IN VITAMIN E Harvested at their crunchiest with a subtly sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of ----

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2438kJ / 589kcal731kJ / 177kcal
Fat47.7g14.3g
Saturates3.6g1.1g
Carbohydrate9.3g2.8g
Sugars7.2g2.2g
Fibre9.5g2.9g
Protein25.8g7.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin E24.0mg (200%NRV)7.2mg (60%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Really bad quality

1 stars

I bought this bag and opened it the next day, BB date still 4 months away. Every single almond is soft! Something must have happened with the storage or this that what organic almonds are supposed to be?

Bring back the crispness of a real almond !

3 stars

Normally deserves 5 stars for taste and texture (unlike their American counterparts) but of late they are soft and unappetising.

Are the bitter ones safe to eat?

3 stars

Approximately 1 in 10 are bitter. Are they safe to eat?

Bought twice and they were rotten

1 stars

I have purchased these on two separate occasions and the nuts were rotten. Tesco refunded, so not the end of the world. Twice feels like more than a coincidence for me so I won't buy these again.

