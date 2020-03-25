Purina One Kitten Junior Chicken & Whole Grains 800G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Complete pet food for kittens. Recommended for pregnant and lactating cats.
  • Healthy development of vital functions supported by nutrient profile adapted to the growth phase
  • Healthy development of muscle mass and skeleton thanks to high level of protein and balanced minerals
  • High digestibility thanks to high quality ingredients
  • Oral care for gums and teeth provided by essential nutrients and crunchy morsels
  • Contains DHA, a functional nutrient also found in mother's milk, proven to stimulate kitten's brain and vision development
  • Purina One Kitten is specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of kittens (from weaning to 12 months) and pregnant or lactating cats.
  • Purina One® Bifensis® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • Developed by Purina vets and nutritionists, Purina One® Bifensis® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cat needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids. Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as chicken as the number one ingredient, Purina One® Bifensis® helps supports your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • Dual defence
  • Visible health for today and tomorrow
  • High development of vital functions
  • Healthy development of muscle mass and skeleton
  • High digestibility
  • No added colourants, artificial flavours or artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 800G
  • Healthy development of vital functions supported by nutrient profile adapted to the growth phase
  • Healthy development of muscle mass and skeleton thanks to high level of protein and balanced minerals
  • High digestibility thanks to high quality ingredients
  • Oral care for gums and teeth provided by essential nutrients and crunchy morsels
  • Contains DHA, a functional nutrient also found in mother's milk, proven to stimulate kitten's brain and vision development

Chicken (17%), Dried Poultry Protein, Wholegrain Wheat (13%), Maize Gluten Meal, Wheat Gluten Meal, Animal Fat, Soya Meal, Maize Starch, Dried Chicory Root, Maize, Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast, Fish Oil, With Antioxidants

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding in gusset on bottom of pouch.

  • Recommended Daily Amount (g/day):
  • Cat Age: 6 - 12 weeks, Quantity: 25 - 75 in a 2-3 meals or ad libitum
  • Cat Age: 12 - 26 weeks, Quantity: 45 - 100 in a 2 meals or ad libitum
  • Cat Age: 26 - 52 weeks, Quantity: 100 - 50 in a 2 meals or ad libitum
  • Pregnant cat: min. 80g or ad libitum
  • Nursing cat: 120-250g or ad libitum
  • Should be introduced at 3 to 4 weeks of age. Product should be mixed with water to make eating easier. Increase the quantity as the kitten starts to eat more and reduce the quantity of water added when kitten is able to eat the food alone. Each kitten is different, depending on the kitten activity level and body condition, food amounts and/or time allowed to eat may need to be adjusted. Also suitable for pregnant and nursing cats. Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available.

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

800g ℮

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:41.0 %
Fat content:20.0 %
Crude ash:8.0%
Crude fibres:2.5%
DHA:0.05 %
Omega 6 fatty acids:3.0 %
Vit A:33 000
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:460
Vit C:140
Taurine:750
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:220
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.8
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:44
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:105
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:370
Sodium selenite:0.26
Additives:-
Nutritional additives:-

WHOLEGRAIN!

1 stars

Cats are obligate carnivores- they are designed to need to eat meat. Since when did they eat grains! Whole grain or not.

My cat really loved this product!

5 stars

My cat really does love this product, it has to be the best dried food we have ever had for him.

My three cats love this

5 stars

One of my adult cats is a bit skinny and tends to bring large biscuits back up. My vet suggested kitten food as the biscuits are smaller and more nutritional. Unfortunately the other two love them too. The small bags go too quickly I wish you did large bags. So good news is they love this food...bad news always running out. Bigger bags please xx

My seems to want this Food rather than others

5 stars

Ive been buying this product for two months and i can see a change in my cats health and energy levels. She seems happier

my cat loves purina one

5 stars

I've been using this product for some time now and my cats won't eat any other dry cat food. They are happy and healthy and have lovely thick shiny coats. Highly recommend this product to all my family and friends.

Fantastic pet treat!

5 stars

My cat loves this fee! it smells good! I belive it includes natural components.

Enjoy every last bit !

5 stars

Our 2 young cats really relish this and always eat every last bit '

Looking good!

4 stars

I had to leave my 11 year old cat with a friend for 10 days. She had never been away from the house before and as she would have to stay in I bought her Purina ONE as a treat. When I got back she was looking extremely well, bright eyes, glossy coat and full of life.

Rubbish

1 stars

Cats should not be fed cereals or grains. They are obligate carnivores.

Ellie loves this food

5 stars

My Ragdoll Ellie, has always eaten Purina one dry food,she really preferred the salmon. She is now 11 years old and has lost some of her teeth, so she now eats the kitten variety. Still loves it and does not eat any other brand of food.

