Purina One Kitten Junior Chicken & Whole Grains 800G

WHOLEGRAIN!
Cats are obligate carnivores- they are designed to need to eat meat. Since when did they eat grains! Whole grain or not.
My cat really loved this product!
My cat really does love this product, it has to be the best dried food we have ever had for him.
My three cats love this
One of my adult cats is a bit skinny and tends to bring large biscuits back up. My vet suggested kitten food as the biscuits are smaller and more nutritional. Unfortunately the other two love them too. The small bags go too quickly I wish you did large bags. So good news is they love this food...bad news always running out. Bigger bags please xx
My seems to want this Food rather than others
Ive been buying this product for two months and i can see a change in my cats health and energy levels. She seems happier
my cat loves purina one
I've been using this product for some time now and my cats won't eat any other dry cat food. They are happy and healthy and have lovely thick shiny coats. Highly recommend this product to all my family and friends.
Fantastic pet treat!
My cat loves this fee! it smells good! I belive it includes natural components.
Enjoy every last bit !
Our 2 young cats really relish this and always eat every last bit '
Looking good!
I had to leave my 11 year old cat with a friend for 10 days. She had never been away from the house before and as she would have to stay in I bought her Purina ONE as a treat. When I got back she was looking extremely well, bright eyes, glossy coat and full of life.
Rubbish
Cats should not be fed cereals or grains. They are obligate carnivores.
Ellie loves this food
My Ragdoll Ellie, has always eaten Purina one dry food,she really preferred the salmon. She is now 11 years old and has lost some of her teeth, so she now eats the kitten variety. Still loves it and does not eat any other brand of food.