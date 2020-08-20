By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
CONO SUR RIESLING 75CL

image 1 of CONO SUR RIESLING 75CL

£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Certified Sustainable
  • Wine of Chile
  • www.sustenavid.org
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • The Cono Sur vineyards workers travel around our estate by bicycle, tending the vines using naturals methods, in order to produce the best quality grapes. Our Bicicleta wine is a tribute to them and symbolizes our sustainable philosophy and commitment to the environment.
  • Winemaker's Notes: An intensely aromatic wine with citrus fruit and soft white flower aromas together with a palate of grapefruit and mineral flavors.
  • 9.4 UK Units per bottle
  • Drink Responsibly
  • UK Government recommends adults do not regularly exceed:
  • Men 3-4 units a day
  • Women 2-3 units a day
  • www.drinkaware.couk
  • Bottle - Glass - widely recycled
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • An intensely aromatic wine with citrus fruit and soft white flower aromas together with a palate of grapefruit and mineral flavours. This is the perfect wine to serve with seafood and white meat dishes, particularly with Thai seasoning

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Vina Cono Sur S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Rias

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Riesling

Vinification Details

  • Aged for 4 to 12 months in stainless steel tanks

History

Regional Information

  • Four important geographic bodies surround the Chilean wine growing region: the Andes Mountains to the east, the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Atacama Desert to the north and ancient glaciers to the south. Other determining factors, such as abundant luminosity, significant daily temperature variation, dry weather during ripening season and fresh Andean irrigation water, contribute to the production of pure and wholesome grapes

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Pairing: This is the perfect wine to serve with seafood and white meat dishes, particularly with Thai seasoning.

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Cono Sur S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar N° 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Of. 1901,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Cono Sur Europe,
  • 113 24 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.
  • Cono Sur Europe Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,

Return to

  • Cono Sur Europe Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.
  • www.conosur.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

