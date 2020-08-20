CONO SUR RIESLING 75CL
- Certified Sustainable
- Wine of Chile
- www.sustenavid.org
- Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
- CarbonNeutral.com
- The Cono Sur vineyards workers travel around our estate by bicycle, tending the vines using naturals methods, in order to produce the best quality grapes. Our Bicicleta wine is a tribute to them and symbolizes our sustainable philosophy and commitment to the environment.
- 9.4 UK Units per bottle
- Bottle - Glass - widely recycled
- Wine of Chile
- Pack size: 75CL
- Contains Sulphites
- An intensely aromatic wine with citrus fruit and soft white flower aromas together with a palate of grapefruit and mineral flavours. This is the perfect wine to serve with seafood and white meat dishes, particularly with Thai seasoning
White
9.4
12.5% vol
Vina Cono Sur S.A.
Screwcap
Matias Rias
Chile
Wine
Riesling
- Aged for 4 to 12 months in stainless steel tanks
- The Cono Sur vineyard workers travel around our estate by bicycle, tending the vines using natural methods, in order to produce the best quality grapes. Our Bicicleta wine is a tribute to them and symbolizes our sustainable philosophy and commitment to the environment
- Four important geographic bodies surround the Chilean wine growing region: the Andes Mountains to the east, the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Atacama Desert to the north and ancient glaciers to the south. Other determining factors, such as abundant luminosity, significant daily temperature variation, dry weather during ripening season and fresh Andean irrigation water, contribute to the production of pure and wholesome grapes
Ambient
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produced and bottled in Chile
- Food Pairing: This is the perfect wine to serve with seafood and white meat dishes, particularly with Thai seasoning.
Bottle. Widely Recycled
- Produced and bottled by:
- Viña Cono Sur S.A.,
- Nueva Tajamar N° 481,
- Torre Norte,
- Of. 1901,
- Santiago,
- Cono Sur Europe,
- 113 24 Stockholm,
- Sweden.
- Cono Sur Europe Ltd,
- Wheatley,
- OX33 1ER,
- www.conosur.com
75cl ℮
