Island Sun Rosecoco Beans 500G

Island Sun Rosecoco Beans 500G

  • Rosecoco Beans
  • This is just one product in the whole Island Sun range and there is a whole range of Afro-Carbibean products that are on offer. All of these products have been selected by a highly skilled quality control team to ensure that only the very best ingredients reach your kitchen.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of several countries

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation instructions
  • Sort through and discard any hardened kernels, wash in 3-4 changes of clean water. Soak in enough water to cover overnight or for 6 to 8 hours
  • Replace water with fresh water, bring to the boil for at least 10 minutes.
  • Simmer for 40 minutes or until tender ensuring the saucepan does not run dry.

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw

Name and address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • Essex,
  • CO12 4PT.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of product as sold
Energy 1126kJ/269 kcal
Fat 1.2g
of which saturates 0.14g
Carbohydrates 27.3g
of which sugars 2.3g
Fibre 34.1g
Protein 20.3g
Salt 0.05g

Safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

