Vo5 Extreme Style Matte Paste 100Ml

V05 MattPaste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th April 2017 As a large user of hair products due to thin hair, I would definitely reccomend this to other people. It takes only a pea sized amount to style your hair, even if you have a medium length/long style meaning the tube will last a long time. It's matt texture means it's not greasy and allows you to rework your hair and still produces a firm hold even 8 hours after use. One of the best products for washing out of your hair instantly, doesn't leave any residue! Definitely my first choice for styling my hair! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 matt paste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th April 2017 I would highly recommend vo5 matt paste .I've always used hairspray or gel has I have flat and wavy hair and its a pain to spike up. I used a cm of vo5 matt paste and rubbed it through my hair to my amazement it worked a treat and you can also re_style it. I will be definitely using vo5 paste from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy got my hair style back! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th April 2017 I think this company ia superb, got my hair style back to date ! Awesome thing! This product is one of the best! The people who have creatied this campain is blest! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Matt Paste 4 stars Review from unilever.com 26th April 2017 I have used pastes in the past and found them to be heavy and hard to work through the hair evenly. After pumping the too for what felt like ages, finally the product started to dispense. I initially dispensed way to much and it made my hair feel awful. Lesson learnt! Second time I used half the amount again. About a cm line. This was perfect for me. The product was easy to work in and style. The only downside was that the main style doesn't hold for long enough without the use of a second product to finish. Over all I would definitely recommend this product if you wanted something that's quick and easy to use and wash out again. With the amount I use it's going to last me a good while too :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

vo5 matt paste 3 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 vo5 matt paste good to start off with but I feel that it don't last that long and the hold isn't great. Yes it is easy to work in and wash out you just don't have a lot to wash out used vo5 matt paste when I went on holiday and wasn't what I expected. Also it is a bit of struggle to get it out of the tube and if you had a lot of hair you would be there half the time trying to get it out the tube as you don't get a lot per pump. would I buy it again??? No as it don't hold like I would like it to and takes to much time getting out the tube. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The new #1 product for mid length hair? 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd April 2017 I've found V05 to make the best products for my hair for the last decade. When my Matt Paste tube arrived, I remember thinking that they'd have to make something pretty darn good in order to beat their already superb Matt Clay tins. After using it for 3 weeks, I'm beginning to think they might just have pulled it off. Starting with the container itself - I like that the tube contains 100mL; 25mL more than the tins of Matt Clay. Its smaller footprint means it takes less room on a shelf, and the push-nozzle makes it easier to get the paste out of the container. No need to unscrew and re-screw a cap - you can get this stuff out with one hand. You only need approximately a 'morning toothpaste' sized portion softened between the fingers and then worked into dry (fairly dry also works ok) hair, and it will set in about 20-30 seconds. The set isn't rock-hard; it gives decent volume with a fairly firm structure and a matt finish, exactly as I had hoped. (It can also give a surprisingly lasting wet look if you exist in 1999 and apply the paste directly to very damp hair!) The product lasts very well throughout the day. When I get home from work at 6pm, it looks almost exactly like it did at 7 in the morning. I wouldn't say any of these products are really re-workable, but perhaps if you applied some water you could achieve a slight change in style. With a little shampoo, the paste washes out easily, just as it says on the tube. I would have liked to see if I can get every last drop of paste out of the tube using the push nozzle, but the time limit on this review was 4 weeks - which isn't nearly enough time to get to the bottom of the tube. I can see this tube easily lasting me 6 months to a year with everyday use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Matt Paste 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd April 2017 VO5 Matt Paste is one of the only hair products I have used so I have no real ability to compare it to other brands. I have very thick hair that has a mind of its own, but I have had no problems applying this paste or molding my hair. I have never liked the idea of hair that looks like it has product in it and I feel that this paste offers the ability to design ones hair without the "wet" look that can be associated with gels and wax. The one thing I have found that contradicts the label is where it claims to be easy to wash out. Now, it is far from hard to wash out but I have had to run water vigorously through my hair to remove the paste. Overall I would recommend VO5 Matt Paste for anyone who is after the ability to design their hair without too much difficulty and without the wet look other products might provide. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!! But... 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd April 2017 This product is amazing for styling mid-length cut hair and keeping your hair styled throughout the day, and that I cannot fault! The only issue I have with this is that it is very easy to apply too much leaving your hair looking very greasy and when I have school in the morning and I am in a rush if I accidentally put abit too much on I have to go to school with greasy looking hair! Just one pump will do fine, I reccomend this product for everyone who is struggling to find the right hair product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 Matt Paste 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st April 2017 Having curly hair this product really assisted me in helping with a look I was happy with. I would recommend this to everybody and it's a guarantee that I will be using it again... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]