Ryvita Sweet Onion Crisp Bread 200G

£ 1.59
£ 1.59
£0.80/100g

Each 10g slice contains

Energy
150kJ
36kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

medium

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

medium

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy -

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Rye Crispbread with Dried Onion and Oregano
  • Ryvita® Crispbread.
  • Load up your lunch. Say bye to stodgy sandwiches & have a lighter lunch with more crunch.
  • Ryvita crispbreads are packed full of wholegrain goodness and are perfect for topping & scoffing!
  • Good so you don't have to.
  • Crunch time. Enjoy a light, British baked wholegrain RYVITA® packed full of goodness
  • Why not also try our RYVITA® Thins
  • Made to dunk, dip & share and available in tasty flavours for munching like Rosemary & Sea Salt.
  • Each slice contains Calories 35 2%, Sugars 0.5g 1%, Fat 0.1g <1%, Saturates 0.02g <1%, Salt 0.07g 1% of an adult's guideline daily amount

By appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Crispbreads The Jordans & Ryvita Co. Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Natural Source of Magnesium
  • Great Taste
  • 36 Calories Per Slice
  • British Baked
  • No Artificial Preservatives
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Rye fibre contributes to normal bowel function
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Natural Source of Magnesium
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Rye Flour, Rye Flour, Dried Onion (6%), Salt, Dried Oregano (0.5%), Made with 84g of Wholegrain Rye Flour per 100g of product

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Other Gluten sources, Sesame Seeds. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Best Before, Please See Side of PackStore in a cool, dry place. After opening, store in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Our Ryvita®Crunchy Rye Crispbreads go with pretty much anything, but this flavour is brilliant with cheddar cheese, chutney & sundried tomatoes. For more inspiration or to tell us your own scrumptious suggestions, please visit our website at www.ryvita.co.uk

Number of uses

Approximately 20 slices per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • RYVITA® Care Team,
  • Freepost BF304,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • England,
  • SG18 9WE.

Return to

  • Check us out at RYVITA.co.uk or put pen to paper & write to us at:
Net Contents

5 x 200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g% RI* Per 100gPer Slice (10g)% RI* Per Slice
Energy1506kJ150kJ
-356kcal36kcal2%
Fat1.4g0.1g<1%
- of which saturates0.2g0.02g<1%
Carbohydrate70.6g7.1g3%
- of which sugars5.1g0.5g<1%
Fibre12.6g1.3g
Protein9.0g0.9g2%
Salt0.69g0.07g1%
Magnesium81.8mg22%
Typical Values----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
Approximately 20 slices per pack----
View all Crispbreads

Tasty with cheese

5 stars

Very good quality but difficult to buy locally so I was very pleased that I could order it from Tesco. I use it as part of a diet and I find it much tastier than the basic Ryvita.

Taste good

5 stars

Individually wrapped in 4s Subtle onion flavour not overpowering Good value

nice

4 stars

Tasty , baked a bit hard , quality fine . Price is quite high.

YUMMY😁

5 stars

Just totally yummy.....with butter or toppings on them😁xxx More pricey than other Rivita in the range but I think worth the extra.

Good flavour always nice and crisp

5 stars

Good flavour always nice and crisp

