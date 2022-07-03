Ryvita Sweet Onion Crisp Bread 200G

Tasty with cheese
Very good quality but difficult to buy locally so I was very pleased that I could order it from Tesco. I use it as part of a diet and I find it much tastier than the basic Ryvita.
Taste good
Individually wrapped in 4s Subtle onion flavour not overpowering Good value
nice
Tasty , baked a bit hard , quality fine . Price is quite high.
YUMMY😁
Just totally yummy.....with butter or toppings on them😁xxx More pricey than other Rivita in the range but I think worth the extra.
Good flavour always nice and crisp
