Ryvita Cracked Black Pepper Crisp Bread 5X40g

- Energy146kJ 35kcal2%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates0.02g<1%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1454kJ/344kcal
Product Description
- Rye Crispbread with Cracked Black Pepper
- Find lots more recipes and ideas at ryvita.co.uk or share your latest creation using #ryvita
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- Get inspired at ryvita.co.uk
- Rye Goodness*
- At Ryvita, we think Rye is pretty special. It's rich in fibre, low in saturated fat and is natural source of magnesium & zinc.
- That's why our Crunchy Rye Breads are baked with Rye, to give you an easy way to get more Goodness* into your day.
- Helps maintain normal cholesterol*
- *A diet low in saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels and a diet high in rye fibre contributes to normal bowel function, as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Ryvita Crispbread is low in saturated fat and high in rye fibre.
- Feeling Creative?
- Our Crunchy Rye Breads go with pretty much anything, but this flavour is particularly good with classic smoked salmon & cream cheese
- We believe healthy living is all about packaging in as much good stuff as possible.
- Like crunching on these Rye Breads, finally booking that trip you've always dreamed of or just getting outside more.
- There aren't any Rules.
- Well, maybe one.
- Do & eat things that make you Feel Good.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Crispbreads The Ryvita Co. Ltd, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
- 5 packs of 4 slices
- High in fibre
- No artificial ingredients
- Suitable vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 200g
- Low in saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
- High in rye fibre contributes to normal bowel function
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rye Flour, Black Pepper (3%), Salt, Made with 104g of Rye Flour per 100g of product
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Oats (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Sesame Seeds, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before End, Please See Top of Pack
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
20 Slices per pack
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Ryvita®,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- Bedfordshire,
- England,
- SG18 9WE.
Return to
- Queries, comments or suggestions?
- Please phone the Free Ryvita® careline on: 0808 231 0011 Monday-Friday or visit us our website at www.ryvita.co.uk.
- Alternatively write to us:
- Ryvita® Care Team,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- Bedfordshire,
- England,
- SG18 9WE.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
5 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (10g)
|% RI**Per Slice
|Energy
|1454kJ/344kcal
|146kJ/35kcal
|2%
|Fat
|1.6g
|0.2g
|<1%
|(of which saturates)
|0.2g
|0.02g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|66.6g
|6.7g
|3%
|(of which sugars)
|2.5g
|0.3g
|<1%
|Fibre
|14.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|8.8g
|0.9g
|2%
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.06g
|1%
|-
|% RI**Per 100g
|Magnesium
|77.8mg
|21%
|Zinc
|1.7mg
|17%
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|20 Slices per pack
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019