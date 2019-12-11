By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ryvita Thins Sweet Chilli 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Each 7g portion contains
  • Energy121kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1710kJ

Product Description

  • Wheat & rye flatbread baked with sweet chilli seasoning
  • The Prince's Countryside Fund
  • A source of fibre
  • Pack size: 125g
  • A source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholegrain Rye Flour (8%), Sugar, Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar, Honey (2%), Sweet Chilli Seasoning (2%) (Salt, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Paprika Powder, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder), Salt, Chilli Powder, Dried Coriander, Paprika

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.For best before and storage instructions see bottom of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try...
  • Fabulously Fresh Pea, Mint & Feta Dip
  • 1 Defrost a big handful of frozen peas by dropping them in boiling water for a few minutes.
  • 2 Put the peas in a blender, add 1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil and blitz.
  • 3 Crumble 100g of feta cheese, the juice of 1/2 lemon, a small bunch of chopped fresh mint and a little black pepper and blitz again.
  • Serve as a cool dip - the perfect companion for your delicious Sweet Chilli Thins.

Number of uses

Approximately 18 portions per pack

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Jordans and Ryvita Company,
  • Stratton Business Park,
  • Market Garden Road,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • SG18 8QB,

Return to

  • Queries, Comments, Suggestions
  • Please phone the Free** Ryvita® Careline on: 0500 562 123 Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm (**for landlines, mobile rates may vary)
  • Or visit our website at www.ryvita.co.uk
  • Alternative write to us:
  • Ryvita® Consumer Services Manager,
  • The Jordans and Ryvita Company,
  • Stratton Business Park,
  • Market Garden Road,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • SG18 8QB,
  • England.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portions% RI* Per Portions
Energy 1710kJ121kJ
-405kcal29kcal1%
Fat 5.7g0.4g1%
- of which saturates 0.9g0.1g1%
Carbohydrate 73.7g5.2g2%
- of which sugars 8.9g0.6g1%
Fibre 4.8g0.3g
Protein 12.2g0.9g2%
Salt 1.68g0.12g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
Per Portion = One 7 g slice of flatbread---
Approximately 18 portions per pack---

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Amazing

4 stars

Sharp chilli taste and great

