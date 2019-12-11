Ryvita Thins Sweet Chilli 125G

Amazing
Sharp chilli taste and great
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1710kJ
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholegrain Rye Flour (8%), Sugar, Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar, Honey (2%), Sweet Chilli Seasoning (2%) (Salt, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Paprika Powder, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder), Salt, Chilli Powder, Dried Coriander, Paprika
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.For best before and storage instructions see bottom of pack.
Made in the UK
Approximately 18 portions per pack
Carton. Recyclable
125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portions
|% RI* Per Portions
|Energy
|1710kJ
|121kJ
|405kcal
|29kcal
|1%
|Fat
|5.7g
|0.4g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.1g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|73.7g
|5.2g
|2%
|- of which sugars
|8.9g
|0.6g
|1%
|Fibre
|4.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|12.2g
|0.9g
|2%
|Salt
|1.68g
|0.12g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|Per Portion = One 7 g slice of flatbread
