Nuby Fresh Food Feeder

Nuby Fresh Food Feeder
£ 4.00
Product Description

  • The Nibbler Baby Led Feeding
  • Perfect for fruit & vegetables
  • Unique locking system
  • BPA free
  • Nûby's Nibbler™ is perfect for fruit and vegetables allowing child to eat whole foods without the risk of choking. The childproof Squeeze and Twist locking system keeps child safe from opening it, whilst being able to try new foods and textures. Fill with ice or frozen fruits and it's a perfect teether too!
  • Complies with EN14372.
  • Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
  • Free hygiene lid
  • Easy clean detachable net
  • Perfect for fruit and baby led weaning
  • Perfect for whole foods
  • Reduces the risk of choking
  • Squeeze and twist locking system

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,

Return to

Lower age limit

6 Months

Safety information

Warning: Always use this product with adult supervision. Instructions enclosed

hard to clean!

1 stars

It is very hard to clean: 1) difficult to undo the mechanism to remove the net, 2) the net remains dirty even when you clean it. We bought a silicone net instead and we like it much much more!

