Encona Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce 220Ml
Product Description
- Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce
- For more information and recipe ideas, visit our website www.enconasauces.co.uk
- Explore the taste of the Far-East with Encona Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce. Inspired by a classic Thai recipe, this universal favourite combines an authentic blend of chillies, garlic and lime juice. A delicious, spicy sauce with a sweet chilli flavour, it is a great addition to all of your favourite everyday foods.
- Chilli rating - med - 2
- Perfect for dipping
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220ml
Information
Ingredients
Sugar Syrup, Water, Chilli Mash (Chillies, Water, Salt, Acid: Acetic Acid) (15%), Sugar, Salt, Lime Juice Concentrate, Garlic, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum (E415), Colour: Paprika Extract (E160c), Spirit Vinegar Preservative: Potassium Sorbate (E202), Acid: Citric Acid (E330)
Storage
Once opened store in the fridge and consume by 'Best Before End' date
Produce of
Produced in the UK. Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- The perfect dipping sauce with spring rolls, seafood and all your favourite appetisers. Great too as a condiment with meat, chicken, fish and vegetables. Try drizzled into stir-fries, rice dishes, salad dressings, sandwiches and dips or use simply as a delicious everyday table sauce.
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC.,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
Net Contents
220ml ℮
