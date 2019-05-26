By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Piri Piri Spatchcock Chicken 1.20Kg

Tesco Piri Piri Spatchcock Chicken 1.20Kg
£ 5.00
£4.17/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1379kJ 330kcal
    17%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 775kJ / 185kcal

Product Description

  Spatchcock chicken with a piri piri marinade and piri piri spicy seasoning.
  For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  Marinated and hand sprinkled with piri piri seasoning for a spicy hit
  A Taste of Portugal Marinated and hand sprinkled with piri piri seasoning for a spicy hit
  Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  A taste of Portugal
  Marinated and hand-sprinkled with piri piri seasoning for a spicy hit
  Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  Chilli rating - mild - 1
  Pack size: 1.2kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken (93%), Piri Piri Marinade (5%), Sugar, Salt, Spices, Potato Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Dried Garlic, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Smoked Salt, Dried Onion, Chilli Extract.

Piri Piri Marinade contains: Water, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Vinegar, Lemon Oil, Capsicum Extract, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Cumin Extract, Garlic Extract, Pimento Extract, Coriander Leaf Extract.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 1hr 5 mins-1hr 10 mins
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 5 minutes-1 hour 10 minutes. Baste after 30 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  Produced for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1.2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (178g**)
Energy775kJ / 185kcal1379kJ / 330kcal
Fat9.8g17.5g
Saturates2.6g4.6g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.8g
Sugars1.0g1.8g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein23.1g41.1g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 1200g typically weighs 712g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Not very nice

1 stars

Very watery chicken. You could literally squeeze the water out of it. Not a nice taste or texture. Chicken itself is flavourless. Accompanying ingredients are OK although the Chorizo lacks flavour. Would not recommend

Easy family tea

5 stars

A family staple, really easy and tasty. Once cooked I just use a pair of scissors to cut it into 2 legs (for the kids) and 2 breast (for us).

