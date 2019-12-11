Old Jamaica Ginger Beer Light 330Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Low Calorie Ginger Beer Flavour Soft Drink with Sweetener
- Established in 1988, Old Jamaica Ginger Beer is a genuine Jamaican brand, made from the potent and flavourful roots of ginger. A sip of Old Jamaica Ginger Beer embodies the same natural flavours that Grandma would infuse in her homemade Ginger Beer, Drops, Cakes and Cookies. It is as amazingly refreshing and crisp as it is unique and original! Old Jamaica Ginger Beer brings good Jamaican vibes when enjoyed anywhere and anytime. Tun up the flavour! Tun up the fiyah!
- Made with authentic root ginger from Jamaica
- Naturally flavoured carbonated beverage
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose), Stabilisers (Gum Arabic, Quillaia Extract), Flavourings (including Ginger Root Extract, Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: See base of can.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cool
Name and address
- Refresco,
- Citrus Grove,
- Side Ley,
- Kegworth,
- Derby,
- DE74 2FJ,
- www.oldjamaicagingerbeer.com
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1.7kJ/0.4kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.1g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
