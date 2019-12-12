Island Sun Cornmeal Coarse 1.5Kg

Product Description
- Corn Meal Coarse
- This is just one product in the whole Island Sun range and there is a whole range of Afro-Caribbean products that are on offer. All of these products have been selected by a highly skilled quality control team to ensure that only the very best ingredients reach your kitchen.
- Please try other products in the Island Sun range:
- Coconut Milk
- Cassava Flour
- Pounded Yam
- Red Kidney Beans
- Butter Beans
- Black Eyed Beans
- Gungo Peas
- Nigerian Beans
- Ground Rice
- Cornmeal
- Semolina
- Pack size: 1.5kg
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produce of several countries
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal for making bread or tortillas
Name and address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT.
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT.
- www.suryafoods.com
Net Contents
1.5kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product as sold
|Energy
|1477KJ & 353 kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|71.5g
|of which sugars
|Trace
|Protein
|9.3g
|Salt
|Trace
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019