Island Sun Pop Corn Kernels 500G

Island Sun Pop Corn Kernels 500G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Popcorn Kernels
  • This is just one product in the whole Island Sun range and there is a whole range of Afro-Caribbean products that are on offer. All of these products have been selected by a highly skilled quality control team to ensure that only the very best ingredients reach your kitchen.
  • Please try other products in the Island Sun range:
  • Coconut Milk, Cassava Flour, Pounded Yam, Red Kidney Beans, Butter Beans, Black Eyed Beans, Gungo Peas, Nigerian Beans, Ground Rice, Cornmeal, Semolina
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of several countries

Warnings

  • Warning: Remember small children can choke on popped corn.

Name and address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • Essex,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • www.suryafoods.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of product as sold
Energy 1568KJ & 375 KCAL
Fat 4.3g
of which saturates,0.6g
Carbohydrate 60.4G
of which sugars,0.9g
Protein 10.9g
Salt Trace

Safety information

Warning: Remember small children can choke on popped corn.

