Tesco French Toast 200G

Tesco French Toast 200G
£ 1.29
£0.65/100g
One slice
  • Energy158kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1854kJ / 440kcal

Product Description

  • Baked French toast.
  • CRUNCHY & CRISP. Dense bread dough, double baked for crunch. With over 80 years’ experience, our bakers make French toast the traditional way. After proving it for six hours, they bake it twice for incredible crunch. Perfect for both sweet and savoury toppings.
  • Crunchy & crisp
  • Dense bread dough, double baked for crunch
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Yeast, Dried Whole Milk, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Contains 24 servings

Recycling info

Insert. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (8.5g)
Energy1854kJ / 440kcal158kJ / 37kcal
Fat11.7g1.0g
Saturates5.0g0.4g
Carbohydrate74.5g6.3g
Sugars18.0g1.5g
Fibre2.8g0.2g
Protein7.8g0.7g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Dreadful.

1 stars

These are so sweet!! Purchased these thinking they were savoury and an alternative to cream crackers. Foolishly didn't read the ingredients until I opened them to have with cheese and on tasting them they are are so sweet. Sugar is the 2nd ingredient listed, no wonder they taste sweet. They belong in the sweet biscuit area and not the savoury end! Won't be buying again!

Delicious

5 stars

Great for snacking on instead of biscuits!

Tasty alternative

4 stars

These French Toast are a regular on my shopping list as they are a light alternative to bread with a hot cup of tea or milk.

