Hipp 12 Month Organic Growing Up Milk 600G

Product Description
- Growing up milk from 1 year onwards
- Suitable from 12 months & over
- With PRÆBIOTIK® oligosaccharides (GOS)
- With Iron, which contributes to normal cognitive development
- Did you know that your toddler needs seven times more vitamin D¹, and three times more calcium than you do? That's why these important nutrients are in our growing up milk: to help support your toddler's diet and help them feel more HiPP. ¹EFSA 2013, per kg of body weight (men 80kg, toddlers 12kg).
- Toddler milk from 1 year onwards
- We've been passionately following our beliefs, our dreams, our natural instincts, for four generations now. Driven by an intuitive feeling that green is good. That organic is better. That pesticides are pesky. And above all else, that babies deserve to feel HiPP inside and out.
- HiPP growing up milk is packed in a protective atmosphere.
- For technical reasons, fill level may vary.
- Recyclable box
- Contains vitamin D which supports normal bone and teeth development
- Contains iodine for normal cognitive development
- Contains calcium which supports bone and teeth development
- Pack size: 0.6kg
- Vitamin D - supports bone and teeth development
- Iodine - for cognitive development
- Calcium - supports bone development
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Lactose, Galacto-Oligosaccharides from Lactose, Potassium Citrate, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulphate, Vitamin C, Ferrous Sulphate, Stabiliser Lactic Acid, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Potassium Iodate, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Lactose, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place - do not refrigerate.Use sachet within 3 weeks of opening. BBE - See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing the feed
- Please follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully; failure to do so may make your baby ill, as powdered milks are not sterile.
- 1 Measure the required amount of cooled boiled water into a clean beaker.
- 2 Using the scoop provided, add the correct number of levelled scoops of powder into the beaker - 1 level scoop of powder for each fluid ounce of water (approx. 30ml). Level off the powder using the scoop leveller. Do not press the powder.
- 3 Replace lid and shake well for 10 seconds, or whisk with a for, to dissolve powder.
- 4 Always test the temperature of the milk and feed immediately.
- Feeding guide (1 scoop = approx 3.6 g powder)
- Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 5fl oz, 150ml; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 5 scoops
- Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 6fl oz, 180ml; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 6 scoops
- Toddlers from the age of 1 year need about 300-360ml of HiPP growing up milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or added to their foods. This is only a guide and your toddler may need more or less than this. If you require more advice, please consult your health professional.
- Important feeding information
- Only use the scoop provided in the pack
- Do not make feeds weaker or stronger than indicated by adding extra water/scoops, and do not add anything else to milk feeds.
- For hygiene reasons, always freshly prepare feeds and do not prepare in advance. Use made up feeds immediately, and discard anything leftover at the end of the feed, or 2 hours after preparation.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur which could cause scalding.
- Please clean your baby's teeth regularly when they appear.
- Use the sachet within 3 weeks of opening.
Warnings
- This product left our factory in a faultless condition.
- Please ensure that the inner foil bags are undamaged before use.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- HiPP UK Limited,
- The Stable Block,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Berkshire,
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Nutrients per 100 ml feed†
|Energy
|212kJ/51kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|of which: saturates
|0.8g
|of which: polyunsaturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|of which: sugars
|5.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Sodium
|0.02g
|Potassium
|155mg
|Calcium
|130mg (24%**)
|Phosphorus
|77mg
|Magnesium
|12mg
|Iron
|1.0mg
|Iodine
|25µg (31%**)
|Vitamin A
|36µg
|Vitamin D
|1.7µg (24%**)
|Vitamin E
|0.60mg
|Vitamin C
|6.7mg
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.18mg
|Vitamin B12
|0.40µg
|Biotin
|3.6µg
|Linoleic acid (omega-6)
|0.5g
|α-linolenic acid (omega-3)
|0.05g
|Lactose
|4.8g
|Galacto-oligosaccharides
|0.6g
|Further nutritional values
|-
|†Typical values per 100ml prepared feed
|-
|** Percentage nutrient reference value
|-
|The above analytical values are subject to the normal variations that occur with products made from natural ingredients
|-
|Standard solution: 100ml feed is made up of 10.9g HiPP growing up milk 3 and 90ml water
|-
|One level scoop contains approx 3.6g HiPP growing up milk 3
|-
Safety information
This product left our factory in a faultless condition. Please ensure that the inner foil bags are undamaged before use.
