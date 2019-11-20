By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garners Pickled Shallots 300G

Garners Pickled Shallots 300G
Product Description

  • Pickled Shallots
  • For more information and recipe inspiration go to www.pickledonionlovers.com
  • The connoisseurs' pickle. Delicious piquant shallots with the distinctive Garner's crunch. Try sliced with Goat's cheese for the ultimate cheese & pickle sandwich.
  • Traditionally Hand Peeled & Pickled in a Rich, Malt Vinegar
  • The ultimate taste & crunch
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Shallots, Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Sea Salt, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 4 weeks.Best Before: See Cap

Name and address

  • Garner's,
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Drained weight

160g

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (Drained):
Energy 410kJ/97kcal
Fat <0.5g
(of which saturates <0.1g)
Carbohydrate 21.6g
(of which sugars 16.7g)
Fibre 2.5g
Protein 1.0g
Salt 1.8g

