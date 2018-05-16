By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wholefoods Hazelnuts 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wholefoods Hazelnuts 175G
£ 2.50
£14.29/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy687kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.9g
    23%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2746kJ / 666kcal

Product Description

  • Whole hazelnuts.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at the peak of the season for a subtly sweet crunch
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at the peak of the season for a subtly sweet crunch
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2746kJ / 666kcal687kJ / 166kcal
Fat63.5g15.9g
Saturates4.6g1.2g
Carbohydrate6.0g1.5g
Sugars4.0g1.0g
Fibre6.9g1.7g
Protein14.1g3.5g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
Vitamin E25.0mg (208%NRV)6.2mg (52%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Walnuts 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Tesco Almonds 200G

£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Tesco Brazil Nuts 200G

£ 2.75
£13.75/kg

Tesco Pecans Nuts 250G

£ 3.90
£15.60/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here