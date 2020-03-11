Hipp Organic First Infant Milk 200Ml

Product Description
- Organic first infant milk
- A nutritionally complete, whey based, gentle infant milk, which is suitable from birth onwards if baby is not being breastfed or to complement breastfeeding.
- Organic baby milk from birth
- Gentle organic breastmilk substitute
- We've been passionately following our beliefs, our dreams, our natural instincts, for four generations now. Driven by an intuitive feeling that green is good. That organic is better. That pesticides are pesky. And above all else, that babies deserve to feel HiPP inside and out.
- This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Ready to feed recyclable bottle
- Contains Omega 3 & 6 LCPs (DHA & ALA )
- Contains GOS
- Pack size: 0.2L
Information
Ingredients
Organic Whey partially Demineralised, Organic Skimmed Milk, Water, Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Palm Oil, Organic Rapeseed Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Lactose, Organic Galacto-Oligosaccharides from Organic Lactose, Whey Protein, Organic Lecithins, Potassium Citrate, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, LCP1 - containing Oils (Vegetable Oils from Mortierella Alpina and Fish Oil), Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Chloride, L-Phenylalanine, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Hydroxide, Magnesium Hydroxide, L-Tryptophan, Zinc Sulphate, Potassium Hydroxide, Ferrous Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodate, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12, 1Long Chain Polyunsaturates
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
Store dry and at room temperature before opening, but out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Product of Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing the feed
- Please follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully; failure to do so may make your baby ill.
- 1. Wash hands and sterilise all equipment following the manufacturers' instructions.
- 2. Check BBE date and then shake bottle well.
- 3. Pour required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding bottle.
- 4. HiPP Organic first infant milk can be given at room temperature or warmed if desired. If warmed check temperature before feeding.
- 5. For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished feed in bottle as soon as possible and always within 2 hours.
- Important feeding information
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur which could cause scalding
- A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding
- Clean your baby's teeth regularly and introduce a cup or beaker as soon as possible to prevent prolonged/frequent contact of teeth with milk feeds which may increase the risk of tooth decay
- Unused feed in this bottle should be refrigerated immediately (at about 4-6°C) and used within 24 hours
- Feeding guide
- Approx. age of baby: 1-2 weeks, Weight of baby: 3.5kg, 7.5lbs, Single feed of milk: 70ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5-7
- Approx. age of baby: 3-4 weeks, Weight of baby: 4kg, 9lbs, Single feed of milk: 100ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5-7
- Approx. age of baby: 5-8 weeks, Weight of baby: 5kg, 11lbs, Single feed of milk: 135ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5-6
- Approx. age of baby: 3-4 months, Weight of baby: 6-7kg, 13-15.5lbs, Single feed of milk: 170ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age of baby: 5-6 months, Weight of baby: 7.5kg, 16.5lbs, Single feed of milk: 200ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
- This table is a guide only; your baby should be fed on demand, If you need more advice, please contact your healthcare professional.
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. It is recommended that HiPP Organic first infant milk is only used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist.
Name and address
- HiPP UK Limited,
- The Stable Block,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Berkshire,
Return to
- www.hipp.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml feed
|Energy
|277kJ/66kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|of which: saturates
|1.2g
|polyunsaturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|of which sugars (lactose)
|7.3g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.25g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Sodium
|0.02g
|Potassium
|70mg
|Calcium
|50mg
|Phosphorus
|27mg
|Chloride
|45mg
|Magnesium
|5.0mg
|Iron
|0.5mg
|Zinc
|0.5mg
|Copper
|0.045mg
|Iodine
|15µg
|Manganese
|0.007mg
|Selenium
|1.5µg
|Fluoride
|<0.005mg
|Vitamin A
|70µg
|Vitamin D
|1.2µg
|Vitamin E
|0.7mg
|Vitamin C
|10mg
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.06mg
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.12mg
|Niacin
|0.4mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04mg
|Folic acid
|10µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.15µg
|Biotin
|1.5µg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.5mg
|Vitamin K
|5.0µg
|Choline
|11.5mg
|Inositol
|5.3mg
|LCPs (DHA & AA)
|19mg
|Galacto-oli-gosaccharides (GOS)
|0.3g
Safety information
