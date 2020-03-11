By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hipp Organic First Infant Milk 200Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hipp Organic First Infant Milk 200Ml
£ 0.90
£4.50/litre

Product Description

  • Organic first infant milk
  • A nutritionally complete, whey based, gentle infant milk, which is suitable from birth onwards if baby is not being breastfed or to complement breastfeeding.
  • Organic baby milk from birth
  • Gentle organic breastmilk substitute
  • We've been passionately following our beliefs, our dreams, our natural instincts, for four generations now. Driven by an intuitive feeling that green is good. That organic is better. That pesticides are pesky. And above all else, that babies deserve to feel HiPP inside and out.
  • This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to feed recyclable bottle
  • Contains Omega 3 & 6 LCPs (DHA & ALA )
  • Contains GOS
  • Pack size: 0.2L

Information

Ingredients

Organic Whey partially Demineralised, Organic Skimmed Milk, Water, Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Palm Oil, Organic Rapeseed Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Lactose, Organic Galacto-Oligosaccharides from Organic Lactose, Whey Protein, Organic Lecithins, Potassium Citrate, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, LCP1 - containing Oils (Vegetable Oils from Mortierella Alpina and Fish Oil), Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Chloride, L-Phenylalanine, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Hydroxide, Magnesium Hydroxide, L-Tryptophan, Zinc Sulphate, Potassium Hydroxide, Ferrous Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodate, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12, 1Long Chain Polyunsaturates

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk

Storage

Store dry and at room temperature before opening, but out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Product of Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing the feed
  • Please follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully; failure to do so may make your baby ill.
  • 1. Wash hands and sterilise all equipment following the manufacturers' instructions.
  • 2. Check BBE date and then shake bottle well.
  • 3. Pour required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding bottle.
  • 4. HiPP Organic first infant milk can be given at room temperature or warmed if desired. If warmed check temperature before feeding.
  • 5. For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished feed in bottle as soon as possible and always within 2 hours.
  • Important feeding information
  • Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur which could cause scalding
  • A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding
  • Clean your baby's teeth regularly and introduce a cup or beaker as soon as possible to prevent prolonged/frequent contact of teeth with milk feeds which may increase the risk of tooth decay
  • Unused feed in this bottle should be refrigerated immediately (at about 4-6°C) and used within 24 hours
  • Feeding guide
  • Approx. age of baby: 1-2 weeks, Weight of baby: 3.5kg, 7.5lbs, Single feed of milk: 70ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5-7
  • Approx. age of baby: 3-4 weeks, Weight of baby: 4kg, 9lbs, Single feed of milk: 100ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5-7
  • Approx. age of baby: 5-8 weeks, Weight of baby: 5kg, 11lbs, Single feed of milk: 135ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5-6
  • Approx. age of baby: 3-4 months, Weight of baby: 6-7kg, 13-15.5lbs, Single feed of milk: 170ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age of baby: 5-6 months, Weight of baby: 7.5kg, 16.5lbs, Single feed of milk: 200ml, Feeds in 24 hours: 5
  • This table is a guide only; your baby should be fed on demand, If you need more advice, please contact your healthcare professional.

Warnings

  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best for babies. It is recommended that HiPP Organic first infant milk is only used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist.

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,

Return to

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG10 0SQ.
  • www.hipp.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml feed
Energy 277kJ/66kcal
Fat 3.5g
of which: saturates 1.2g
polyunsaturates 0.8g
Carbohydrate 7.3g
of which sugars (lactose)7.3g
Fibre 0.3g
Protein 1.25g
Salt 0.05g
Sodium 0.02g
Potassium 70mg
Calcium 50mg
Phosphorus 27mg
Chloride 45mg
Magnesium 5.0mg
Iron 0.5mg
Zinc 0.5mg
Copper 0.045mg
Iodine 15µg
Manganese 0.007mg
Selenium 1.5µg
Fluoride <0.005mg
Vitamin A 70µg
Vitamin D 1.2µg
Vitamin E 0.7mg
Vitamin C 10mg
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 0.06mg
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 0.12mg
Niacin 0.4mg
Vitamin B6 0.04mg
Folic acid 10µg
Vitamin B12 0.15µg
Biotin 1.5µg
Pantothenic acid 0.5mg
Vitamin K 5.0µg
Choline11.5mg
Inositol5.3mg
LCPs (DHA & AA)19mg
Galacto-oli-gosaccharides (GOS)0.3g

Safety information

View more safety information

Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. It is recommended that HiPP Organic first infant milk is only used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Hipp Organic Infant Milk 800G

£ 10.50
£13.13/kg

Ella's Kitchen Cottage Pie 130G

£ 1.50
£1.16/100g

Ella's Kitchen Cheese Plus Apple Melty Sticks 16G

£ 1.00
£62.50/kg

Offer

Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack 4X12g

£ 2.50
£5.21/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here