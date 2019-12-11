Pronto Cinnamon Pot Porridge Mix 60G
Offer
Product Description
- Cornmeal Porridge Mix Cinnamon
- Get a healthy start to you day with Pronto Cornmeal Porridge Mix. Quick and convenient. Each golden, creamy serving is enriched with vitamins.
- Also available in Vanilla, Banana and Peanut.
- With added vitamins!
- Ready in 3 minutes, just add boiling water
- Contains sugar
- No sugar or milk needed
- Produced from genetically modified corn
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
Pre-Cooked Cornmeal (36%), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Vitamin & Mineral Blend (Dicalcium Phosphate, Vitamin A as Palmitate, Niacin, Iron as Ferric Orthophosphate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1 and Folic Acid), Cinnamon Powder (0.4%), Ground Nutmeg
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soy, Wheat and Peanut
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeSee bottom of container for Best Before Date.
Produce of
Made in Jamaica
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1 Open lid halfway. Fill to line with boiling water.
- 2 Stir thoroughly.
- 3 Close lid. Let stand for 3 minutes.
- 4 Remove lid and stir again.
Warnings
- DO NOT PURCHASE IF SEAL IS BROKEN
- CAUTION: Cup is hot when boiling water is added. Prepare in a safe place away from children.
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT.
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT.
- Consumer response line (876) 922-1220
- Email: corporate@seprod.com
- Website: www.seprod.com
Net Contents
60g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving 60g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1536 kJ / 367 kcal
|920 kJ / 220 kcal
|11 %
|Fat
|0.7 g
|0.4 g
|0.6%
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrates
|78 g
|47 g
|18%
|of which sugars
|46 g
|28 g
|31%
|Protein
|12 g
|7 g
|14%
|Salt
|1.5 g
|0.9 g
|15%
|Vitamin A
|570 µg
|342 µg
|43%
|Calcium
|477 mg
|286 mg
|36%
|Iron
|5 mg
|3 mg
|21%
|* RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400KJ / 2000Kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DO NOT PURCHASE IF SEAL IS BROKEN CAUTION: Cup is hot when boiling water is added. Prepare in a safe place away from children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019