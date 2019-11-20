By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi Liquid Seasoning Hot 100Ml

Maggi Liquid Seasoning Hot 100Ml
£ 0.90
£0.90/100ml

Each 1/2 teaspoon** contains
  • Energy5kJ 1kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 253kJ/60kcal

Product Description

  • Hot Liquid Seasoning
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Water, Wheat Protein, Salt), Salt, Flavourings (with Wheat and Celery), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains 40 servings

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:Per Serving:
Energy 253kJ/60kcal5kJ/1kcal
Fat 0.1g0.0g
of which: saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 4.6g0.1g
of which: sugars 2.7g0.1g
Fibre 0.1g0.0g
Protein 10.0g0.2g
Salt 22.52g0.56g
Contains 40 servings--

How do you measure hotness of your products?

3 stars

Hi, I wonder how do you measure hotness of your products? I noticed, for some of your products you put a scale of peppers up to 4. please explain. thanks, Feruz

Delicious

5 stars

Just added some fire to my ham and eggs with this wonderful seasoning. I've always loved the regular and only discovered the hot seasoning today. Get on it bois!

Delicious!

5 stars

My husband LOVES this sauce. Sure wish it came in bigger bottles. He likes it on everything, including salads.

Adds a real depth of flavour!

5 stars

I love this seasoning sauce, it is especially excellent on chips and it adds a real depth to sauces! I need to find a supermarket that makes bigger bottles!

Make a meal amazing

5 stars

I have been using maggi for the last 2 years it's amazing

