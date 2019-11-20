Maggi Liquid Seasoning Hot 100Ml

How do you measure hotness of your products?
Hi, I wonder how do you measure hotness of your products? I noticed, for some of your products you put a scale of peppers up to 4. please explain. thanks, Feruz
Delicious
Just added some fire to my ham and eggs with this wonderful seasoning. I've always loved the regular and only discovered the hot seasoning today. Get on it bois!
Delicious!
My husband LOVES this sauce. Sure wish it came in bigger bottles. He likes it on everything, including salads.
Adds a real depth of flavour!
I love this seasoning sauce, it is especially excellent on chips and it adds a real depth to sauces! I need to find a supermarket that makes bigger bottles!
Make a meal amazing
I have been using maggi for the last 2 years it's amazing