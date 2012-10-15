By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green & Blacks Milk & White Mini Chocolate Bars 12 Pack 180G

£ 5.50
£3.06/100g

Product Description

  • A selection of 12 miniature bars of milk & white chocolate.
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives #.
  • # In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
  • Fairtrade
  • Organic
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Raw Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Butter #, Cocoa Mass #, Chopped Roasted Almonds #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin #), Glucose Syrup #, Salted Butter #, Palm Oil #, Anglesey Sea Salt, Vanilla Extract #, Molasses #, Natural Flavouring, Vanilla Pod #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37 %, minimum Milk Solids 24 %, Organic White Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 30 %, minimum Milk Solids 26 %, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla, Molasses: traded in Compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 70%

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

12 x 15 g Bars per Box

Warnings

  • At Green & Black's we aim to ensure that all nut shells are removed from the almonds, but the process involved does not allow an absolute guarantee of this.

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to:
  • "Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care" or call us on 0800 840 1000
  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (15 g)%* Per Bar (15 g)
Energy 2348 kJ352 kJ
-564 kcal85 kcal4 %
Fat 37 g5.5 g8 %
of which Saturates 21 g3.1 g16 %
Carbohydrate 46 g7.0 g3 %
of which Sugars 45 g6.8 g8 %
Fibre 2.6 g0.4 g-
Protein 10 g1.5 g3 %
Salt 0.30 g0.05 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

