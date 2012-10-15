Green & Blacks Milk & White Mini Chocolate Bars 12 Pack 180G

Product Description
- A selection of 12 miniature bars of milk & white chocolate.
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives #.
- # In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
- Fairtrade
- Organic
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Raw Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Butter #, Cocoa Mass #, Chopped Roasted Almonds #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin #), Glucose Syrup #, Salted Butter #, Palm Oil #, Anglesey Sea Salt, Vanilla Extract #, Molasses #, Natural Flavouring, Vanilla Pod #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37 %, minimum Milk Solids 24 %, Organic White Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 30 %, minimum Milk Solids 26 %, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla, Molasses: traded in Compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 70%
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
12 x 15 g Bars per Box
Warnings
- At Green & Black's we aim to ensure that all nut shells are removed from the almonds, but the process involved does not allow an absolute guarantee of this.
Name and address
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (15 g)
|%* Per Bar (15 g)
|Energy
|2348 kJ
|352 kJ
|-
|564 kcal
|85 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|37 g
|5.5 g
|8 %
|of which Saturates
|21 g
|3.1 g
|16 %
|Carbohydrate
|46 g
|7.0 g
|3 %
|of which Sugars
|45 g
|6.8 g
|8 %
|Fibre
|2.6 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|10 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.30 g
|0.05 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
