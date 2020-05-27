By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nakd Cocoa Orange Gluten Free Bar 35G

Nakd Cocoa Orange Gluten Free Bar 35G
£ 0.60
£1.72/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Cocoa Orange Raw Fruit & Nut Bar
  • The classic, Nakd Cocoa Orange bars are a crowd pleaser! The perfect alternative to chocolate, these snacks have no sticky syrups or added sugars like you would find in other cereal bars. Just nuts and fruit smooshed together create this free from gluten and dairy, vegan friendly beauty. Orange you glad we made it?
  • We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
  • They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 35G
  • No added sugars

Information

Ingredients

Dates 40%, Cashews 40%, Raisins 14%, Cocoa 5%, A hint of Natural Orange Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts and the odd shell or pit piece

Storage

Best before: (See side of pack)

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy1736kJ607kJ
-415kcal145kcal
Fat20.0g7.0g
of which saturates4.2g1.5g
Carbohydrate45.1g15.8g
of which sugars38.9g13.6g
Fibre6.4g2.2g
Protein11.0g3.9g
Salt<0.1g<0.1g

