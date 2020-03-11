Aveeno Skin Relief Body Lotion 300Ml

Silk skin 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 25th February 2020 I don't have sensitive or very dry skin, but I like to give a boost of moisture to my skin. In my country has not Aveeno, so I discovered it just few months ago. My skin never was so silk, moisturised and beauty like now. My boyfriend said it's the most soft skin he ever saw. I'm very impressed and satisfying with this product!

Really Love This Product! 4 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 9th January 2020 I've always had sensitive skin but this product calms down any irritations I may have had and whilst using it they haven't come back. I also bought some for my dad as the sensitive skin is in the genes and he's just asked me to get him some more as he's so impressed! However, my only gripe really is the packaging. I feel like I'm wasting some of the product as even though I can see some in the bottom I can't get it out even after taking the top off and leaving it upside down. Also, can you please address the plastic issue!!!! Thinking of giving something more eco friendly a try instead.

Changed my life. No exaggeration!!! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 19th November 2019 Nothing has ever worked on my skin, I’ve tried different ones in the range, this one is THE best, I apply it every day after I’ve had a shower & dried off. My partner has really bad dry skin on his face and finally listened to me & tried this.. after 2 years of it on his face, it’s gone! We keep 4 bottles on the go at once, all around the house so we’ve always got it to hand, we even have one in the car!

Good cream 5 stars A Tesco Customer18th August 2019 Good cream Report

Transforms dry skin 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 31st May 2019 My skin (especially my hands) have been extremely dry and sore for as long as I can remember. After just a couple of applications Aveeno has transformed my hands and skin. The results have been long lasting. I will only use Aveeno going forward.

No longer as effective at soothing my sore skin 4 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 23rd August 2018 This was my go to product for all over my body as it calmed and reduced dry and flaky patches of red sore itchy skin. However in the last few weeks I have noticed that although it is still moisturising my skin it is no longer alleviating my symptoms and even appears to be exacerbating them. I have had to stop using it which I am very disappointed about - I am concerned the formula may have changed. Any comment or suggestions on this would be appreciated.

Amazing product 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 26th June 2018 Love it!!! Works on red patchy sore dry skin and even pon flicks. Best moisturising cream by far.

Changed my life! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 25th April 2018 I have suffered with a severe skin condition on my hands and feet for 9 years and have tried several steroids and moisturisers with no improvement. Within days of using this cream my skin was better than it has ever been! I can now walk normally and don't need to worry about the shoes I wear or who is staring at my hands. This cream has changed my life!

Life changer!!!!!!’ 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 16th April 2018 I’ve suffered with problematic skin throughtout the duration of my younger and teenage years. After countless trips to the doctors and numerous thick, oily creams as well as hydrocortisone, i lost hope until my Mum did some research. Upon purchasing this cream my skin has gone from flaky and irritated to smooth, even and hydrated!!! It really has been a life changer! For extremely dry/problematic skin i’d definitely recommend this cream over Aveeno’s other cream (which has a green band rather than navy blue), as this one seems to provide the skin with so much more hydration. Thank you for such an amazing product!!!