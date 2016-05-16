By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Patio Magic 2.5L Concentrate

4.5(68)Write a review
Patio Magic 2.5L Concentrate
£ 8.50
£3.40/litre

Product Description

  • Kills and controls green mould and algae on all hard surfaces
  • No scrubbing or pressure washing required
  • Just dilute, apply and leave to dry
  Please note that this item has additional safety or regulatory datasheets available
  The product may have possible health and safety hazards covered in these documents
  Refer to the container for full information and always follow the instructions.
  • Use on outdoor hard surfaces
  • No scrubbing, easy to use
  • Mix, spray, leave to dry
  • Visible results in 2-4 days
  • Pack size: 2.5L

Information

Warnings

  • Please note that this item has additional safety or regulatory datasheets available
  • The product may have possible health and safety hazards covered in these documents
  • Refer to the container for full information and always follow the instructions.

Safety information

View more safety information

Please note that this item has additional safety or regulatory datasheets available The product may have possible health and safety hazards covered in these documents Refer to the container for full information and always follow the instructions.

68 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

No Magic for me

1 stars

I purchased this with very high hopes and was hugely disappointed..it did absolutely nothing. Don't waste your money

This actually works

5 stars

I have bought products with similar claims before and was sceptical when a friend recommended this. However I decided that it was worthwhile to give it a try to see if it could save hours of power washing. I am pleased to say that it worked better than I expected and I have been saved those hours of hard work

Didn't work

1 stars

I bought this product at the beginning of summer. Very poor result and ended up using another stronger product. I won't be buying any more Patio Magic or recommending it.

Water into gold

1 stars

I bought this product based on review comments. I applied the product as stated and even after the passing of 3 weeks I can't see any "magic" taking place. To add insult, it hasn't even stopped weeds coming up after treatment! I might as well have sprayed water over my paving blocks for all the good this product has done. From my point of view, a definite, NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE...

"It does what it says"

5 stars

This product does exactly what it says. It saves a lot of time and effort, and generally leaves your patio/drive looking a lot cleaner

Say no to Algae

5 stars

Patio magic is the product to buy, algae is gone within hours after applying

Works miracles!

5 stars

Have used this product in the past, and will continue to use it in future, because it does exactly what it says it does

Does the job

4 stars

I bought this to use on my garden fence to get the green mould off the panels before re-spraying and it worked well.

Excellent product

5 stars

Requires a little patience but works superbly well removing moss, grime etc from patios, wooden benches etc. Even black algae will eventually disappear. Best applied with a garden sprayer.

Green gone

5 stars

Tried this having heard good reviews about how gentle but effective it was in getting rid of the green on my paving. I used a watering can to apply it and within about 4 weeks the green had gone. Brilliant on Indian stone and block paving..works a treat and six months later still no green... will definitely be buying this again

1-10 of 68 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

