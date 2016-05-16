Patio Magic 2.5L Concentrate

No Magic for me
I purchased this with very high hopes and was hugely disappointed..it did absolutely nothing. Don't waste your money
This actually works
I have bought products with similar claims before and was sceptical when a friend recommended this. However I decided that it was worthwhile to give it a try to see if it could save hours of power washing. I am pleased to say that it worked better than I expected and I have been saved those hours of hard work
Didn't work
I bought this product at the beginning of summer. Very poor result and ended up using another stronger product. I won't be buying any more Patio Magic or recommending it.
Water into gold
I bought this product based on review comments. I applied the product as stated and even after the passing of 3 weeks I can't see any "magic" taking place. To add insult, it hasn't even stopped weeds coming up after treatment! I might as well have sprayed water over my paving blocks for all the good this product has done. From my point of view, a definite, NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE...
"It does what it says"
This product does exactly what it says. It saves a lot of time and effort, and generally leaves your patio/drive looking a lot cleaner
Say no to Algae
Patio magic is the product to buy, algae is gone within hours after applying
Works miracles!
Have used this product in the past, and will continue to use it in future, because it does exactly what it says it does
Does the job
I bought this to use on my garden fence to get the green mould off the panels before re-spraying and it worked well.
Excellent product
Requires a little patience but works superbly well removing moss, grime etc from patios, wooden benches etc. Even black algae will eventually disappear. Best applied with a garden sprayer.
Green gone
Tried this having heard good reviews about how gentle but effective it was in getting rid of the green on my paving. I used a watering can to apply it and within about 4 weeks the green had gone. Brilliant on Indian stone and block paving..works a treat and six months later still no green... will definitely be buying this again