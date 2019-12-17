By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Warburtons Muffins 4 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Warburtons Muffins 4 Pack
£ 0.80
£0.20/each

Offer

Each muffin contains
  • Energy617kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.50g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Toasting Muffins
  • Follow us on: Facebook and Twitter
  • For our latest news and competitions
  • Tear & toast
  • Great for toasting
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Maize, Rice Flour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Soya Flour, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Acidity Regulator: Tartaric Acid, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated.Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Simply toast or place under a preheated medium grill for 3-4 minutes or until light golden brown, turning once. Serve hot with butter, your favourite preserve or top with cheese or a poached egg.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • warburtons.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x Muffins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average muffin (64g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 964kJ617kJ8400kJ
-228kcal146kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.1g1.3g70g
of which saturates 0.4g0.3g20g
Carbohydrate 42.1g26.9g260g
of which sugars 2.9g1.9g90g
Fibre 2.7g1.7g
Protein 8.7g5.6g50
Salt 0.78g0.50g6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Warburtons Pancakes 6 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.13/each

Offer

Tesco English Muffins 4 Pack

£ 0.60
£0.15/each

Mcvities Toasting Waffles 8 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Warburtons Crumpets 9 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here