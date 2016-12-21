Charlie Red Eau Fraiche Eau De Toilette Spray 100Ml

Great speedy service
Brought for pressie for someone, who loves it. . Good size bottle
nice smel
Its a nice simple perfume. it is not strong though. the smell doesn't stay that long but its a nice refreshing parfume
Fresh scent
A light fresh scent. Perfect for younger girls to wear daily.
perfume
I brought this item for a Christmas present and am very happy.
Love this perfume
Bought this as used the body spray and had loads of nice comments. Charlie delivers a gorgeous fragrance at a very reasonable price :-)
Quick delivery
Couldn't find this as a christmas gift. Happy i was able to find it as a birthday gift and with quick delivery!
present
disapointed was not packaged in any way no bag or box
Lovely fragrance at a bargain price.
This lovely warm and sensual fragrance is very versatile and ideal for everyday or evening use. It is also a bargain price for a 100ml size bottle.
Great buy
This perfume is nice, I like it a lot. You only need a little at a time, I'm really pleased with it.
Good value
I have used this fragrance before, good for everyday use. This is a gift for someone.