Charlie Red Eau Fraiche Eau De Toilette Spray 100Ml

4.5(25)Write a review
Charlie Red Eau Fraiche Eau De Toilette Spray 100Ml
£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Floral, oriental fragrance for women
  • With notes of orange flower, jasmine, amber & ylang ylang
  • 100ml eau de toilette spray
  • Originally released in 1993, Charlie Red Eau Fraiche by Revlon is a Floral, Oriental fragrance for Women. This is a 100ml Spray Eau de Toilette. The large size of this bottle makes it excellent value for money.
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua ((Water) Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Amyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Geraniol, Coumarin, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Limonene, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, 21577

Preparation and Usage

  • INFLAMMABLE.

Name and address

  • Revlon,
  • London,
  • NW1 7QX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Revlon,
  • London,
  • NW1 7QX,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

100ml ℮

25 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Great speedy service

5 stars

Brought for pressie for someone, who loves it. . Good size bottle

nice smel

4 stars

Its a nice simple perfume. it is not strong though. the smell doesn't stay that long but its a nice refreshing parfume

Fresh scent

4 stars

A light fresh scent. Perfect for younger girls to wear daily.

perfume

5 stars

I brought this item for a Christmas present and am very happy.

Love this perfume

5 stars

Bought this as used the body spray and had loads of nice comments. Charlie delivers a gorgeous fragrance at a very reasonable price :-)

Quick delivery

5 stars

Couldn't find this as a christmas gift. Happy i was able to find it as a birthday gift and with quick delivery!

present

4 stars

disapointed was not packaged in any way no bag or box

Lovely fragrance at a bargain price.

5 stars

This lovely warm and sensual fragrance is very versatile and ideal for everyday or evening use. It is also a bargain price for a 100ml size bottle.

Great buy

5 stars

This perfume is nice, I like it a lot. You only need a little at a time, I'm really pleased with it.

Good value

5 stars

I have used this fragrance before, good for everyday use. This is a gift for someone.

