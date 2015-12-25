By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Blue Eau Fraiche Eau De Toilette Spray 100Ml

4(13)Write a review
Charlie Blue Eau Fraiche Eau De Toilette Spray 100Ml
£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Playful, floral & exotic fragrance for women
  • With notes of hyacinth, jasmine, sandalwood & vanilla
  • 100ml eau de toilette

  • Revlon Charlie® Blue eau fraiche spray combines a playful mix of scents, creating a flirty and exotic aroma. Floral scents of hyacinth, jasmine and white lily are combined with the musky scents of sandalwood and vanilla making this fragrance both fresh and mysterious.

    Charlie® Blue is the perfect fragrance for anytime of day. This playful, captivating eau fraiche spray is a classic in the statement Charlie® bottle.

  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua ((Water) Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Hydroxycitronellal, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Linalool, Eugenol, Geraniol, Isoeugenol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Amyl Cinnamal, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Orange 4 (CI 15510), 21700

Preparation and Usage

  • INFLAMMABLE.

Name and address

  • Revlon,
  • London,
  • NW1 7QX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Revlon,
  • London,
  • NW1 7QX,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas present very pleased with product and service.

Old school

2 stars

For the price it is good value. Not too cheap smelling

Value for money!

5 stars

Always liked the smell of Charlie Blue... It is always good product to buy for its price and lasting smell.

Classic Perfume.

4 stars

I bought this for my mother-in-law for Christmas along with a collection of other Revlon Charlie fragrances. She loves it, and as it was great value for money, so do I.

old favourite

4 stars

As expected. Lovely large bottle of sweet, fresh smelling perfume, at a very good price.

Strong Pong

2 stars

Not as nice a perfume as I remember it from 20 years ago

value for money

5 stars

Great Christmas presents.for family and friends would buy again

Great price

5 stars

My wife has used this perfume for a long time and I was extremely pleased to find it at an excellent price compares to other sources

very nice smell

5 stars

good value for money

good value for money

5 stars

pleased with the scent and pretty sure will be liked as a present.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Charlie Red Eau Fraiche Eau De Toilette Spray 100Ml

£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml

Kleenex For Men Compact Tissue Twin Pack 44S

£ 2.00
£2.28/100sheet

Tesco Daffodils Bunch

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Growers Harvest Orange Juice Smooth 1L

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.07/100ml

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here