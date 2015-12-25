Charlie Blue Eau Fraiche Eau De Toilette Spray 100Ml

Good quality
Bought as a Christmas present very pleased with product and service.
Old school
For the price it is good value. Not too cheap smelling
Value for money!
Always liked the smell of Charlie Blue... It is always good product to buy for its price and lasting smell.
Classic Perfume.
I bought this for my mother-in-law for Christmas along with a collection of other Revlon Charlie fragrances. She loves it, and as it was great value for money, so do I.
old favourite
As expected. Lovely large bottle of sweet, fresh smelling perfume, at a very good price.
Strong Pong
Not as nice a perfume as I remember it from 20 years ago
value for money
Great Christmas presents.for family and friends would buy again
Great price
My wife has used this perfume for a long time and I was extremely pleased to find it at an excellent price compares to other sources
very nice smell
good value for money
good value for money
pleased with the scent and pretty sure will be liked as a present.