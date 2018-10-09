Hipp Organic Follow-On Milk 800G

Great organic milk
Easy on the stomach and doesn't foam, after shaking, like other formulas. My son loves Hipp.
Gentle
Have used Hipp organic milk formula since birth with my 10 month old son. Has had no illness whatsoever. Could just be luck. But I think its the prebiotics. Had him on Aptimil in hospital but he regurgitated most of that. Would highly recommend Hipp.
great
A pleasant shopping,I will buy next time,i will tell my friend,I bought this 20 days ago and am so happy that do it.i always buy this brand of milk powder for my baby, things go well, keep that,delivery is fast, goods are well packed.