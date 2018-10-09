By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hipp Organic Follow-On Milk 800G

5(3)Write a review
Hipp Organic Follow-On Milk 800G
£ 9.50
£11.88/kg

Product Description

  • Organic follow on milk
  • Suitable from 6 months & over
  • With PRÆBIOTIK® oligosaccharides (GOS)
  • With Iron, which contributes to normal cognitive development
  • An ideal complement to the weaning diet from 6 months onwards when moving from breast or infant milk feeding.
  • Organic baby milk from 6 months
  • Gentle organic follow on milk
  • We've been passionately following our beliefs, our dreams, our natural instincts, for four generations now. Driven by an intuitive feeling that green is good. That organic is better. That pesticides are pesky. And above all else, that babies deserve to feel HiPP inside and out.
  • For technical reasons, fill level may vary.
  • HiPP Organic follow on milk is packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Certified organic in line with EEC regulations.
  • Recyclable box
  • Contains iron and iodine which contribute to normal cognitive development
  • Contains vitamin A, C and D which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system
  • Pack size: 0.8kg
  • Contains iron and iodine which contribute to normal cognitive development
  • Contains vitamin A, C and D which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system
  • Vitamins A, C, D

Information

Ingredients

Organic Skimmed Milk, Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Palm Oil*, Organic Rapeseed Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Lactose, Organic Whey Powder Partially Demineralised, Fibre (Organic Galacto-Oligosaccharides from Organic Lactose), Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C, Ferrous Sulphate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, L-Tryptophan, Zinc Sulphate, Magnesium Carbonate, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Vitamin B6, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin K, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12, *From sustainable Organic production

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place - do not refrigerate.Use sachet within 3 weeks of opening. BBE - See base of pack.

Produce of

Product of Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing the feed
  • Please follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully; failure to do so may make your baby ill, as powdered milks are not sterile.
  • 1 Wash hands and sterilise all equipment following the manufacturers' instructions.
  • 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water and leave to cool for no longer than 30 minutes. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 3 Measure the required amount of water into a sterilised bottle (referring to the Feeding Guide).
  • 4 Using the scoop provided add the correct number of scoops of powder - 1 level scoop of powder to each fluid ounce of water (approx. 30 ml). Level off the powder using the scoop leveller. Do not press the powder.
  • 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until all the powder has dissolved (approx 15 seconds).
  • 6 Cool to drinking temperature (approx 37°C) by holding the bottle under cold running water and feed immediately. Always test the temperature of the milk before feeding.
  • Feeding Guide (1 scoop = approx 4.7 g powder)
  • Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 5fl oz, 150ml; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 5 scoops
  • Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 6fl oz, 180ml; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 6 scoops
  • Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 7fl oz, 210ml; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 7 scoops
  • Babies from 6 months onwards need about 500 ml - 600 ml of HiPP Organic follow on milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or added to other foods. However this is only a guide and your baby may need more or less than this. If you require more advice, please consult your health professional.
  • Important feeding information
  • Only use the scoop provided in the pack
  • Do not make feeds weaker or stronger than indicated by adding extra water/scoops, and do not add anything else to milk feeds.
  • For hygiene reasons, always freshly prepare feeds and do not prepare in advance. Use made up feeds immediately, and discard anything leftover at the end of the feed, or 2 hours after preparation.
  • Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur which could cause scalding.
  • A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding.
  • Please clean your baby's teeth regularly when they appear.
  • Introduce a cup or beaker as soon as possible to prevent prolonged/frequent contact of teeth with milk feeds which may increase the risk of tooth decay.
  • Use the sachet within 3 weeks of opening.

Warnings

  • This product left our factory in a faultless condition. Please ensure that the inner foil bags are undamaged before use.
  • Important Notice
  • Breastfeeding is best for babies. HiPP Organic follow on milk is intended for use after 6 months of age as part of a mixed diet and should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before this age. The decision to start weaning, including the introduction of a follow on milk formula before 6 months of age, should only be made on the advice of a health professional based on the individual infant's specific nutritional needs.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,

Return to

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG10 0SQ.
  • www.hipp.co.uk

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml feed†
Energy 292kJ/70kcal
Fat 3.5 g
of which: saturates 1.2 g
of which: polyunsaturates 0.7 g
Carbohydrate 7.8 g
of which: sugars7.6 g
Fibre 0.5 g
Protein 1.5 g
Salt 0.05 g
Sodium 0.02 g
Potassium 79.9 mg
Calcium 75 mg
Phosphorus 42 mg
Chloride 45 mg
Magnesium 6 mg
Iron 1 mg (13%**)
Zinc 0.5 mg
Copper 0.045 mg
Iodine 14.9 µg (19%**)
Manganese 0.0071 mg
Selenium 1.5 µg
Fluoride <0.015 mg
Vitamin C 10 mg (22%**)
Vitamin A 69.9 µg (18%**)
Vitamin D 1.2 µg (17%**)
Vitamin E 1 mg
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 0.06 mg
Riboflavin (vitamin B2) 0.11 mg
Vitamin B6 0.04 mg
Vitamin B12 0.15 µg
Folic Acid 10 µg
Pantothenic acid 0.50 mg
Vitamin K 5 µg
Biotin 1.5 µg
Niacin 0.6 mg
Linoleic acid (omega-6)0.6 g
α-linolenic acid (omega-3)0.07 g
Lactose7.4 g
Galacto-oligosaccharides0.5g
Casein0.9 g
Whey protein0.6 g
Further nutritional values-
†Typical values per 100ml prepared feed-
** Percentage nutrient reference value-
The above analytical values are subject to the normal variations that occur with products made from natural ingredients-
Standard solution: 100ml feed is made up of 14.1g HiPP Organic follow on milk and 90ml water-
One level scoop contains approx. 4.7g HiPP Organic follow on milk-

Safety information

This product left our factory in a faultless condition. Please ensure that the inner foil bags are undamaged before use. Important Notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. HiPP Organic follow on milk is intended for use after 6 months of age as part of a mixed diet and should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before this age. The decision to start weaning, including the introduction of a follow on milk formula before 6 months of age, should only be made on the advice of a health professional based on the individual infant's specific nutritional needs.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great organic milk

5 stars

Easy on the stomach and doesn't foam, after shaking, like other formulas. My son loves Hipp.

Gentle

5 stars

Have used Hipp organic milk formula since birth with my 10 month old son. Has had no illness whatsoever. Could just be luck. But I think its the prebiotics. Had him on Aptimil in hospital but he regurgitated most of that. Would highly recommend Hipp.

great

5 stars

A pleasant shopping,I will buy next time,i will tell my friend,I bought this 20 days ago and am so happy that do it.i always buy this brand of milk powder for my baby, things go well, keep that,delivery is fast, goods are well packed.

