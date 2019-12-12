By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pure Bulk Strawberry Syrup 1.9 Litres

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pure Bulk Strawberry Syrup 1.9 Litres
£ 5.05
£0.27/100ml

Product Description

  • Concentrated Strawberry flavoured drink
  • Pack size: 1.9l

Information

Ingredients

Cane Sugar, Water, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: E122, Preservative: E211

Storage

Best before and Batch code: See shoulder of bottle

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestions:
  • 1. Serve over crushed ice.
  • 2. Combine flavours to create your own unique blend.
  • 3. Add Pure Squash flavour of choice or a dash or Pure Lime Juice to add that extra tasty twist to the mix.
  • 4. Use Pure syrups to mix your daiquiri and to enhance the taste of other fruit or flavoured drinks.
  • 5. Use for Smoothies or Snow Cones.
  • 6. May be served as a topping on ice cream or over pancakes.
  • Dilution instruction: 1 part syrup to 5 part water or mix to taste.

Warnings

  • Warning: Colour E122 May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • V.A.P. Limited,
  • Lot # 4 & 5 Twickenham Park,
  • Industrial Estate,
  • Spanish Town St. Catherine,
  • Jamaica,
  • W.I.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europe Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europe Way,
  • Harwich CO12 4PT.
  • Tel: +44(0)1255-553-652

Net Contents

1.89l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 1480kj & 354 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 88g
of which sugars 88g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Colour E122 May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here