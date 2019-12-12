Pure Bulk Strawberry Syrup 1.9 Litres

Product Description
- Concentrated Strawberry flavoured drink
- Pack size: 1.9l
Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Water, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: E122, Preservative: E211
Storage
Best before and Batch code: See shoulder of bottle
Produce of
Product of Jamaica
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestions:
- 1. Serve over crushed ice.
- 2. Combine flavours to create your own unique blend.
- 3. Add Pure Squash flavour of choice or a dash or Pure Lime Juice to add that extra tasty twist to the mix.
- 4. Use Pure syrups to mix your daiquiri and to enhance the taste of other fruit or flavoured drinks.
- 5. Use for Smoothies or Snow Cones.
- 6. May be served as a topping on ice cream or over pancakes.
- Dilution instruction: 1 part syrup to 5 part water or mix to taste.
Warnings
- Warning: Colour E122 May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- V.A.P. Limited,
- Lot # 4 & 5 Twickenham Park,
- Industrial Estate,
- Spanish Town St. Catherine,
- Jamaica,
- W.I.
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europe Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT.
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europe Way,
- Harwich CO12 4PT.
- Tel: +44(0)1255-553-652
Net Contents
1.89l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|1480kj & 354 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|88g
|of which sugars
|88g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Safety information
