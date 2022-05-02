Pan Pre-Cooked White Maize Meal 1Kg

Bring P.A.N maize flour back
You always cut the good stuff Arepas are a great favourite everywhere. Bring P.A.N back now
Use this product loads please bring back!
Use this product loads please bring back!
I love this item, please put in back thanks
I love this item, please put in back thanks
Pan Maize corn flour I love you xx
Hello??? I love this pre cooked maize flour. Please can you bring it back... We as a family cook with it regularly. Absolutely love it xx
We love this! Please bring it back!
We love this! Please bring it back!
I loves this product please Tesco put it back to t
I loves this product please Tesco put it back to the market
Every time you have a valid product you discontinu
Every time you have a valid product you discontinue it.!!!
Bring it back
As said by many, it is essential for many south american recipes, no one else sells it at national level, we don't know where to find it anymore. Please bring it back
I love this product to make a tradicional meal fro
I love this product to make a tradicional meal from my hometown Please put it back to the market
Put it back please !!!!
Put it back please !!!!