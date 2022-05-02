We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pan Pre-Cooked White Maize Meal 1Kg

Pan Pre-Cooked White Maize Meal 1Kg
£2.30
£0.23/100g

Product Description

  • Pre-Cooked White Maize Flour
  • 100% white corn
  • Instant dough
  • Very low gluten
  • This product contains genetically modified organisms
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • Very low gluten

Information

Ingredients

White Maize Flour

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Wheat, Oats and/or Soy

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry and clean place

Preparation and Usage

  • How to prepare the corn dough:
  • 1 2 1/2 cups of water
  • 2 2 cups of P.A.N. corn
  • Meal, 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 Pour the water in a bowl add the salt, slowly add the P.A.N. corn meal
  • 4 Knead until smooth and form
  • Corn dough for: arepas (corn cakes), empanadas (turnovers), hallacas, hallaquitas, bollos pelones, tamales pupusas, tortillas, gorditas, polenta, milho fritto.

Additives

  • Contains Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Alimentos Polar Colombia S.A.S.,
  • Km. 33 Vía Facatativá,
  • Cundinamarca,
  • Colombia.

Return to

  • Visit us at: http://www.empresas-polar.com
  • Contact us: contactanos@empresas-polar.com

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesFor 100g
Energy Value1533 KJ / 366 Kcal
Fat 1,89 g
of which: Sat. Fat Acid0,38 g
Carbohydrates80,07 g
of which: Sugar0 g
Fiber 5,34 g
Protein 7,21 g
Salt 0,02 g
20 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Bring P.A.N maize flour back

5 stars

You always cut the good stuff Arepas are a great favourite everywhere. Bring P.A.N back now

Use this product loads please bring back!

5 stars

Use this product loads please bring back!

I love this item, please put in back thanks

5 stars

I love this item, please put in back thanks

Pan Maize corn flour I love you xx

5 stars

Hello??? I love this pre cooked maize flour. Please can you bring it back... We as a family cook with it regularly. Absolutely love it xx

We love this! Please bring it back!

5 stars

We love this! Please bring it back!

I loves this product please Tesco put it back to t

5 stars

I loves this product please Tesco put it back to the market

Every time you have a valid product you discontinu

5 stars

Every time you have a valid product you discontinue it.!!!

Bring it back

5 stars

As said by many, it is essential for many south american recipes, no one else sells it at national level, we don't know where to find it anymore. Please bring it back

I love this product to make a tradicional meal fro

5 stars

I love this product to make a tradicional meal from my hometown Please put it back to the market

Put it back please !!!!

5 stars

Put it back please !!!!

